Going back in Hollywood’s history isn’t exactly new when it comes to sourcing hairstyle inspiration — but it also never quite gets old. Take the 2025 Academy Awards, for example, when celebrities like Margaret Qualley, Emma Stone, and Selena Gomez all channeled film icons from the ‘20s through the ‘60s to achieve their expertly coiffed pixies, bobs, and updos. There’s always a way to put a fresh spin on retro hairstyles, and Gigi Hadid proved this once again when she sported a chic bun that took its cues from a much a less expected star of the Golden Age, James Dean

Hadid has had a particularly impressive streak of hairstyles recently. First, she kicked off Paris Fashion Week with a sculpted “tequila silver” bob at Le Grand Diner du Louvre. Just days later she showed off her cotton candy pink hair in a Hairspray-themed video for Vogue in which she was dressed in some of the chicest spring dresses. How to follow up such show-stopping moments as those? Celebrity hairstylist (and creator of both aforementioned styles/colors) Dimitris Giannetos swept the supermodel’s hair into what he’s referring to as a “James Dean” bun. The look takes what’s often considered a soft and delicate type of updo (one you might associate with ballet dancers) and gives it a more tough, cool spin — not unlike the Rebel Without a Cause actor’s style in general.

If you’re not quite familiar with Dean’s iconic aesthetic, the ‘50s star was notorious for his jeans, t-shirt, and leather jacket ensembles that epitomize the kind of effortless style many people still strive for today. As for his equally memorable hair, the East of Eden actor donned a swept back pompadour. Voluminous in the front and slicked down at the sides, this type of hair was a staple of the era’s “greaser” subculture.

So how did Dean’s look translate to Hadid’s bun? Well, Giannetos created a more minimal pompadour effect in front, parting the Guest in Residence founder’s hair on the side and at a diagonal, then he added the actor’s signature swoop with a little bit of height to the centermost section and kept the sides super slicked down. From the back, the model’s hair looks like a classic ballerina bun, elegant and expertly twisted just below crown height.

The concept of diving into more male lead hairstyles is a brilliant way to update the retro trend and Hadid’s influence might mean a lot more are to come. What’s next? There’s always the Beatles’ ‘60s mop top, David Bowie’s “Ziggy Stardust” mullet from the ‘70s (which Lady Gaga and Rita Ora have emulated in the past), or Leonardo DiCaprio’s floppy, middle-parted hair from the ‘90s — all of which are worth a fashion forward 2025 remix.