Cinema history is a treasure trove for artistic inspiration of all kinds, but it never fails to be an influencing force when it comes to red carpet style specifically. Celebrities (and their stylists) love to give a wink and a nod to film icons like Audrey Hepburn and Brigitte Bardot with their wardrobes and glam, and the 97th Annual Academy Awards were no exception. Retro hairstyles were in out in full force at the 2025 Oscars, proving that some looks from the ‘20s, ‘50s, and ‘60s never truly go out of style.

While some A-listers push the boundaries with modern, edgy looks at the Oscars (looking at you, Miley Cyrus’ bleached brows), many prefer to pull from the past. Without fail, many celebs channel Veronica Lake with soft, side-swept waves, but this year, celebs shook things up with hair that took a page from other beauty legends like Elizabeth Taylor and Gloria Swanson for a refreshing change of pace. From bouffants to finger waves and beyond, their vintage hairstyles were all over the Academy Awards’ biggest stars, becoming some of the night’s best beauty looks.

The old adage “what’s old is new again” has never felt more true. So if you’ve been in a hair rut, follow the lead of celebs like Margaret Qualley, Emma Stone, and BLACKPINK’s Lisa and channel your favorite film icon with a a retro style that feels every bit as glamorous today as in its heyday.

Margaret Qualley

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

When it comes to voluminous curled updos, few did it better than two-time Academy Award winner Elizabeth Taylor. So who better for Margaret Qualley to look to for inspiration? All awards season long, the The Substance actor had been sporting retro hairstyles, but her statement-making sculptural updo that channeled the Butterfield 8 actor was possible the season’s biggest standout.

Selena Gomez

Savion Washington/Getty Images

A soft, wavy bob never goes out of style, which is probably why Gomez has returned to this retro hairstyle time after time. That said, it was a perfect choice for the 2025 Oscars, when the Emilia Pérez star donned a head-to-toe Marilyn Monroe-inspired look.

Emma Stone

John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Proof that pixies are actually quite versatile, Emma Stone wore her super short hair in sleek, ‘20s style finger waves at this year’s Oscars. The look was reminiscent of silent film stars like Louise Brooks, Gloria Swanson, and Mary Pickford.

Elle Fanning

JC Olivera/WWD/Getty Images

The A Complete Unknown actor has been killing it this season with a series of retro hairstyles, as a nod to her latest film role and the Oscars were no exception. Her voluminous chignon was straight out of the 1960s when stars like Ann-Margret and Grace Kelly wore them on repeat.

Lisa Manobal

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Brigitte Bardot is a go-to source of inspiration forever, so of course the The White Lotus star had to emulate the ‘60s icon’s infamous bouffant hair — complete with her signature wispy bangs.