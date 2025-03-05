Paris Fashion Week may have already kicked off with fabulous runway shows from Dior and Alaïa, but if there was ever an official entrée for the biannual event, it would be Le Grand Diner du Louvre. What’s often referred to as “the French Met Gala” took place on Mar. 4 and it did not disappoint — both in terms of its A-list attendees (which included Doechii, Naomi Campbell, and Michelle Yeoh among other notable celebrities) and their incredibly chic looks. The most memorable styles from the affair honoring the museum’s “Louvre Couture: Art and Fashion — Statement Pieces” exhibit weren’t just limited to the attire guests were wearing, but their bold beauty decisions as well. At the top of this list? Gigi Hadid, who debuted show-stopping silver hair that positively shimmered in the City of Light.

The supermodel has been making the most of her chin-length bob since she first made the chop back in March 0f 2024, proving that shorter hairstyles don’t mean less versatility. In the past year she’s worn it flipped, slicked, and sculpted into sophisticated, Old Hollywood-inspired waves. And now she’s experimenting with the color, too. The star-studded dinner at the Louvre marked the inauguration of what Hadid’s trusted hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos is calling “tequila silver,” a perfect match for her metallic Moschino gown.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Hadid has experimented with her hair color in the past — from her icy platinum on the Ralph Lauren Fall/Winter 2022 runway to her cherry red 2021 Met Gala moment — but mostly sticks close to her naturally honey blonde hue, which makes this silver shade such a departure. But what better occasion to step out of the box than PFW? Especially when you’re accompanied by one of the most subversive designers in the business, Jeremy Scott.

The Guest in Residence founder joins the ranks of beauty trendsetters including Kim Kardashian, Ciara, Lady Gaga, and Cardi B who have dabbled with silver hair in the past. Whether Hadid keeps the new hue post PFW or she’s simply having a short-lived editorial moment remains to be seen, but with her stamp of approval it’s likely that the look will convince others to try out silvery strands in the near future.