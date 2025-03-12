French beauty might be synonymous with looking effortlessly cool via a swipe of red lipstick, but the Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025 runways tell a more dramatic story. As the grand finale to fashion month, the designers on the schedule produce some of the most dramatic, theatrical runway moments of the season. (Valentino’s viral red-lit bathroom stall set, for one.) Along with the shift to maximalist dressing and venues, the PFW F/W ‘25 beauty looks are just as bold, with eye makeup at the forefront.

Yes, after countless seasons with hints of color or classic winged liner popping up on a model or two, many designers are going all-in on loud looks. Most notably, they’re encouraging you to get creative with your lashes. Take Courrèges, where falsies were made with cellophane and Miu Miu where liner was used to add campy accent lashes á la Betty Boop. Alternatively, Chanel swapped its clean cat eyes for a feathered smoky approach that mimicked the texture of ribbon. At Tom Ford, matte pastel shadows were swiped on lids all the way up to the brow bone. But if you’re not entirely willing to part with your undone waves and no-makeup makeup, the runways presented fresh takes on these staple looks, too.

Keep reading to see TZR’s full debrief of the standout beauty looks from the PFW F/W ‘25 runways.

Miu Miu’s Accent Lashes

WWD/Getty Images

In lieu of adding a few clusters of falsies for a cat-eye effect, why not draw them on with liner for a campy effect? That’s exactly what Dame Pat McGrath did for Miu Miu’s latest collection.

Louis Vuitton’s Film Noir Glam

BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images

Hot off the heels of Louis Vuitton’s announcement of its first color cosmetics line, the fashion house’s F/W ‘25 included a few statement makeup looks, including this film noir-inspired one. Is this a sign of what’s to come from La Beauté Louis Vuitton Creative Director Dame Pat McGrath? Time will tell, but it’s bound to be just as bold and glamourous.

Chanel’s Feathered Winged Liner

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

When the collection is an ode to the bow, of course lead hairstylists James Pecis was going to add them to the model’s hair. The feathered smoky eye also mimicked the texture of tweed and ribbon often used to make the accessory.

Valentino’s Dramatically Draped Blush

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Instead of trying to correct your over-application of blush, Valentino wants you to embrace it. Using the brand’s Spike Valentino lipstick in 302R Pink is Punk, Valentino Global Makeup Artist Yadim sculpted and the cheeks and lifted the eye area. For even more drama, he paired it with a glossy red lip (shade 200A Red Fiesta and the upcoming Puffer Gloss in 00R Dazzling Mermaid). Bonus points for leaving your face tape on.

Giambattista Valli’s White Underliner

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Adding a touch of white liner to your lower waterline is a tried-and-true makeup artist hack for faking brighter, more alert eyes. However, Giambattista Valli is encouraging you to make it the focal point of your look. The runway featured bare, fresh-faced skin and a bold graphic line lead makeup artist Karin Westerlund drew on the lower lash line.

Victoria Beckham’s Burgundy Lashes

Courtesy of Victoria Beckham Beauty

At Victoria Beckham, lead makeup artist Lucia Pica gave the season’s statement lash trend a quiet luxury spin. In lieu of extensions or decals like foil and feathers, she simply coated the lashes with a Bordeaux mascara (a soon-to-launch shade of Victoria Beckham Beauty’s Future Lash Mascara) for a clean splash of color. Looks like lipstick isn’t the only way to do vampy oxblood makeup this fall.

Rabanne’s Smudgy Winged Liner

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Winged liner got the effortless French girl treatment at Rabanne, where Rabanne Beauty Creative Director Diane Kendal lined the upper and lower lash lines with the Colorshot in Black Lune, then smoked it out. A coat of the Rockstar Mascara was added for good measure. Tousled, rumpled hair — another Parisian beauty classic — also appeared on the runway, thanks to lead hairstylist Duffy.

Courrèges’ Cellophane Lashes

Peter White/Getty Images

The confetti on the Courrèges runway isn’t the only sign that the F/W ‘25 season is centered around maximalism and revelry. Lead makeup artist Thomas de Kluyver used cellophane — like what you’d use to wrap a fancy gift — to make dramatic winged lashes worn by several models.

Christian Dior’s Reverse Eyeliner

Courtesy of Dior Beauty

Consider the eyeliner at Dior a sophisticated way to channel your inner emo teen. Demonstrating that the tiniest details are in fact impactful, Dior Beauty Creative and Image Director Peter Philips used the Diorshow On Stage Crayon in 099 Black to add a touch of liner to the inner corner of the eyes, and kept the lips neutral, save for a bit of blotted Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil in Clear. For hair, Guido Palau followed suit, creating low ponytails with windswept tendrils left out.

Tom Ford’s Ode To The ‘80s

(+) @lucyjbridge (+) WWD/Getty Images INFO 1/2

According to the Tom Ford runway, pastels aren’t just for spring. Lead makeup artist Lucy Bridge leaned into the hues of the collection by swiping canary yellow and lavender matte eyeshadow on some of the models’ eyes. Meanwhile, others were given seasonal oxblood lips — with a glossy twist. The “deep kissable” shade was created with Tom Ford Beauty’s Runway Lip Pencil in 105 Private Client, Runway Lip Colour in 16 Scarlett Rouge, and a layer of Gloss Luxe in 01 Disclosure for the vinyl-like shine. Lead hairstylist Guido Palau complemented the ‘80s color scheme of the makeup with sleek bouffant updos.

Schiaparelli’s Power Smoky Eyes

Courtesy of Pat McGrath Labs

Dewy skin is typically the cornerstone of no-makeup makeup looks, but as Dame Pat McGrath demonstrated at Schiaparelli, that elusive glow adds softness to a deep, sultry smoky eye. Backstage, the PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil in BLK Coffee and Mothership I: Subliminal Eyeshadow Palette from her namesake cosmetics line were the key products she used to achieve the bold eye look, while Skin Fetish: Highlighter + Balm Duo and Divine Cream Blush: Legendary Glow Color Balm highlighted the models’ complexions.

Chloé’s Cool Girl Glow

Peter White/Getty Images

“Cool girls feeling like themselves, minimal makeup, radiant and glowy skin with a wash of color on the cheekbones,” lead makeup artist Karin Westerlund says of the look for Chloé’s latest collection, which will inevitably become the it girl uniform in the months to come. The key to the hydrated, glowing skin is Augustinus Bader products, specifically the The Face Oil. And of course, air-dried hair to go with the effortlessly cool minimalist makeup.