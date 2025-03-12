Only a week ago, Gigi Hadid was debuting her “tequila silver” bob at Le Grande Dîner du Louvre as a kickoff to Paris Fashion Week. Nevertheless, when you’ve got a supermodel level glam team, it’s never too soon for a dramatic change. Just as fans were getting used to new hue, Hadid premiered the prettiest pink hair — but there’s a catch. The spring shade was just part of a series of looks she tried on for Vogue’s Hairspray-inspired cover video, “Gigi Hadid Can’t Stop the Beat”. But regardless of how temporary, it could still set off a major trend for the season.

A celebration of both musical theater (Hadid herself played the part of Amber von Tussle in a school performance of Hairspray at just 9 years old) and spring fashion, the joyful video falls in line with the Guest in Residence founder’s April cover story. But actually, she and director Bardia Zeinali have been dreaming up such a collab since back in 2018. Now it’s finally came to fruition, in part thanks to some of 2025’s most stunning dresses. The model dances through vignettes in looks by the likes of Anna Sui, Erdem, Marni, Prada, and more, each one with a coordinating hairstyle. For example, a ‘50s flipped blonde bob paired with a a yellow strapless tulle number that looks straight out of the Grease dance contest scene or a pink coat dress with a ‘60s brunette bouffant.

Still, it was the cotton candy-colored, sculpted bob she paired with an ‘80s-inspired lavender All-In ensemble that was the clear standout — probably because this time of year pastels are always a little more in-demand. Much like her previous silver hair (styled in an almost identical fashion to the new pink bob), the look was created by Hadid’s go-to hair guru Dimitris Giannetos, and just like the former, it appears this one is also going to be short-lived. The model was spotted in her usual blonde shade just days after debuting her metallic bob, so it could have been a wash-out tint. But in the video, you can spot the exact pink bob on a wig head towards the end, so it’s also possible they were both simply well-styled wigs.

Hadid is just the latest celeb to don pastel hair ahead of the spring season. On Monday, Cardi B posed for a series of pics wearing the on-trend flippy bob in a mint green shade that’s equally reminiscent of Easter treats. As for who will join in next, we cannot wait to find out.