The week following the Oscars is usually a quiet one for celebrities, while they recoup from another jam-packed award season. But not this year. On March 4 — less than 48 hours after the 97th Academy Awards — numerous fashion muses jetted from L.A. to France to partake in Paris Fashion Week fêtes. The first stop? The Louvre Museum’s “Le Grand Dîner du Louvre,” which celebrates the “Louvre Couture: Art and Fashion — Statement Pieces” exhibit. Before heading into the star-studded soirée, attendees like Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham, Doechii, and Keira Knightley (to name a few) posed for photographers outside the iconic glass pyramid. Thanks to enviable eveningwear from Valentino, Chanel, Dior, Balenciaga, and more, fans are calling the event “the French Met Gala,” and rightfully so.

Hours after Dior and Alaïa presented their Fall/Winter 2025 collections, celebrities dashed from the front row to the Louvre. They were greeted by swarms of paparazzi who captured every angle of their designer attire. One of the first step-and-repeats came from Hadid in a mixed-metal gown from Moschino. Shortly after Hadid’s arrival, Doechii stole the show in a fresh-off-the-runway Valentino Spring 2025 Couture yellow gown by new creative director, Alessandro Michele. The Grammy winner proved she’s one-to-watch on the fashion front in the rhinestone-embellished ballgown, complete with a turtleneck and long sleeves. Then, the Beckhams delivered major couple goals in winter-ready ensembles. The British designer, for one, rewore her namesake label’s Circle Detail Gown in a divine navy blue shade. David matched his wife’s energy in a timeless tuxedo in the same hue, plus an ivory scarf.

But wait — that’s not all. Keep scrolling for the best fashion moments from the Louvre’s Grand Fashion Dinner.

Gigi Hadid

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

The supermodel brought her fashion A-game in a gold and silver beaded gown from Moschino.

Doechii

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment

Before switching into a Schiaparelli Canadian tuxedo for her performance, the newly-minted Grammy winner stunned in a voluminous bejeweled ballgown from Valentino.

David & Victoria Beckham

Even though her Fall 2025 show isn’t until March 7, Beckham touched down in Paris a few days early for the Louvre event. She stunned in a shoulder-padded navy gown from her eponymous label.

Naomi Campbell

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment

The icon dressed up a timeless slip dress with a red floor-length cover overtop.

Keira Knightley

Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment

The longtime Chanel ambassador sourced the Fall 2024 Couture line for this peplum-shaped black gown with silver accents on the bodice.

Michelle Yeoh

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images Entertainment

The Wicked actor continued her Balenciaga streak in a reflective one-shoulder LBD, plus a matching fur coat.

Jasmine Tookes

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images Entertainment

The model was the epitome of elegance in a crushed velvet strapless gown, courtesy of Marmar Halim.

Anna Sawai

Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment

The Emmy winner got her hands on this eyelet-lace white gown, which debuted on the Dior Spring 2025 Couture catwalk.

Tyra Banks

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images Entertainment

The multi-hyphenate embraced her sultry side in a balconette corset bodysuit layered underneath a fringed ankle-length blazer.

Ashley Graham

Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment

Graham pulled off the menswear aesthetic in an oversized all-black suit set from LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi.

Kelly Rutherford

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

The Gossip Girl alum approved the shoulder pads resurgence in this turtleneck Vetements gown.

Paris Jackson

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

The daughter of Michael Jackson turned heads in an intricate design from Iris Van Herpen Spring 2020 Couture.

Gemma Chan

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

The Crazy Rich Asians star looked every bit a princess in a crushed satin red ballgown, fresh from the Jason Wi Fall 2025 runway.

Barbara Palvin

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images Entertainment

The model was a vision in an ivory Iris Van Herpen Spring 2021 Couture gown, adorned with sheer, floral-inspired panels.

Zoey Deutch

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images Entertainment

Deutch tapped into two of-the-moment trends: bubble hems and capes in this crimson red high-low gown from Giambattista Valli Couture.

Carla Bruni

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment

The legend went the archival route in a satin John Galliano dress circa Fall/Winter 1995. Extra points for her velvet opera gloves.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Always on board for a luxe LBD, Huntington-Whiteley’s latest midi-length look was covered in sequins from head-to-toe.