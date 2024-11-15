If there’s one major takeaway from the biggest beauty looks of the past several years, it’s that everyone seems to have a deep love for nostalgia. This is the driving force behind the idea that trends are cyclical, going in and out of relevancy throughout time. So far, 2024 has marked the return of the Y2K body spray, and ‘90s frosted lipstick was all over fashion week runways. On the hair front, there’s been a recent uptick in your favorite celebrities referencing an even earlier decade. The ‘60s-inspired flippy bob trend has won over everyone from Rihanna to Hailee Steinfeld to Selena Gomez.

Distinguished by simply flipping the ends of your short crop out and upwards, this style accentuates the neck and shoulders while feeling really sleek and polished. With roots in the ‘60s and an initial resurgence in the ‘90s, the style has proven to be just as chic today. And it’s actually really easy to style, too. So, for those looking for a new way to wear your bob, TZR has tapped two expert hairstylists to give you the rundown on how to achieve the look and more. Expect to feel like you stepped out of the most stylish time machine.

What Is The Flippy Bob?

According to Dhiran Mistry, hairstylist and owner of The Carriage House salon in Charlotte N.C., the flippy bob can be described as a “modern day ‘60s bob” that’s characterized by the ends of the hair bending outwards and up instead of in or straight down.

Celebrity Hairstylist & FEKKAI Five Ambassador Marissa Marino says she thinks this style is gaining so much momentum among celebrities because “it's a fun and sleek twist on the classic bob— perfect for holiday parties,” Marino says. She also notes that it’s complementary to most face shapes, making it super versatile.

Mistry adds that for bob wearers, by default, this style will often occur naturally when the cut grows out after a couple of months and starts to bounce off the shoulders, so it’s fun that hairstylists are now turning this growth into a full-blown style. “Also, as we know, trends go round in circles so all things from the past resurface at some point or another,” says Mistry.

What Hair Types Work Best With The Flippy Bob?

When it comes to who this style would suit best, although it is adaptable, certain textures and hair densities might have an easier time getting the look. Because of its reduced density, Mistry says that fine hair is the easiest to manipulate into the style. It also adds the volume and movement that the hair type would usually lack. Additionally, Mistry says that a one-length blunt cut will have styling challenges while more layered chops will be able to make the style sit better.

On top of that, Marino wants those with coarse or curly hair to know that due to their hair mass, they may have more trouble positioning their hair into a flip that stays secure.

How Do You Achieve The Flippy Bob?

The first step in achieving this style, Marino says, is to blow-dry your hair with your brush positioned to flip the ends out rather than in. If you’re styling on dry hair, she says a round brush or 1.5- to 2-inch curling iron works great. Or, if you’re skilled with flat iron curls, then you can also reach for your straightener instead to form the flip. All you have to do is make sure you’re gripping the ends and turning your tool out and up.

“I always begin by prepping my hair with Fekkai Brilliant Glossing Styling Crème to ensure a smooth, shiny blowout,” says Marino. “After styling, I apply a small amount (about a dime-sized) of the product to the finished look to tame any flyaways and add extra shine.”

Mistry also says that you can apply large rollers to the ends to fortify the bump, but no matter what method you choose, always apply products to set the hair and make sure it stays fixed. Depending on what works best for your hair, Mistry says a volume spray or texturizing spray should do the trick.