Sometimes it’s hard to remember that Gigi Hadid is still onll 29 years old — her supermodel credentials are the length of someone twice her age. The work she’s put into her career is staggering, full of runway shows, magazine shoots, and those all-important brand-ambassadorships. She’s not content to rest on her laurels, though. She’s still very much in the game, participating in some of the industry’s most exciting projects. Her latest might be one of her coolest-ever too. Hadid’s Rabanne fragrance campaign for its new Million Gold For Her scent is more than just a glamorous, gilded commercial and photoshoot — it’s a return to the signature California-girl style that made her such a success back in the early 2010s.

Hadid and the legendary fashion-beauty brand announced the news in tandem, each uploading photos and video from the luminous shoot. In the hero image, Hadid — dressed up in extra-long hair extensions and softly smoky eyeshadow — has her arms wrapped around a giant-sized bottle of Million Gold. Later in the carousel she uploaded, she stalks down a gold glitter-covered runway dressed in a matching metallic skirt set and a necklace baring Rabanne’s instantly-recognizable logo, stepping to the beat of Beyoncé’s hit “PURE/HONEY.”

A highly-anticipated scent launch requires a supermodel-proportioned ambassador, too. Infused with electrifying, sense-awakening notes like mandarin, cedarwood, and sandalwood, the parfum is earthy and grounded but cut with a decidedly sultry, sophisticated undercurrent. In other words, it sounds exactly like the type of fragrance Hadid would wear in her real life.

“Million Gold For Her reminds me of how Rabanne feels as a Maison,” Hadid shared in a press release. “It’s powerful and beautiful, with rose, lavender and a salty mineral musk undertone. I love the balance. I think that a lot of my personality has masculine tinges to it, so I like the mix of feminine and masculine elements in a fragrance.”

Hadid knows a thing or too about the power of parfum, too. In 2015, Hadid starred in a campaign for Tom Ford’s Velvet Orchid, and it’s been considered a crucial stepping stone in launching her career in the first place. Now, she’s applying everything she knows to one of her biggest gigs yet.