Ask any fan of past Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows, and they’ll tell you the after-parties are truly next-level. After every presentation until 2019 — when the annual affair was cancelled following a number of controversies — the Angels would swap their wings for designer party attire at an equally star-studded soirée. On October 15, after a long six-year hiatus, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show returned, along with a model-filled after-party in the heart of New York’s Meatpacking District — just a few blocks north from the show’s Brooklyn Navy Yard venue.

Once Tyra Banks, Bella Hadid, and Cher closed out the first VS show since 2019, the supermodel set continued the celebration at Crane Club Restaurant in West Chelsea. In true Victoria’s Secret fashion, the dress code was sultry with a high-fashion flair — an assignment that Adriana Lima unsurprisingly understood. After walking in her 19th VS show, the veteran Angel posed for photographers in a velvet LBD from Saint Laurent alongside diamond Anita Ko earrings. Shortly after Lima’s post-show pic, Kate Moss was spotted in a floral mini dress and lace leggings while en route to join her daughter, Lila inside Crane Club. Just like her mother, Lila went full model off-duty mode in a timeless slip dress and a low-waisted body chain. Then, there was Ashley Graham, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Anok Yai, all of whom embraced the brand’s iconic aesthetic in lingerie-inspired looks (more on those later).

But wait — that’s not all. Keep scrolling for the best after-party looks from the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Adriana Lima

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Always on board for a luxe LBD, Lima stunned in a one-shoulder mini dress courtesy of Saint Laurent, complete with a velvet finish and a partial sweetheart neckline.

Kate Moss

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Just minutes after making her VS debut, Moss headed to the Meatpacking District in an autumnal outfit, starting with a flowy floral midi dress, a casual black cardigan, and lacy leggings.

Ashley Graham

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

All eyes were on Graham after the VS show, thanks to her lace-up midi dress and peek-a-boo leopard print bra.

Alessandra Ambrosio

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Similar to her runway-ready lace bodysuit, Ambrosio approved the sheer trend in an entirely see-through set. Her corset top showcased structured boning while her skirt peeked her stringy thong. The supermodel’s faux fur bolero added a glamorous finish.

Jasmine Tookes

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Outside the Crane Club, Tookes shimmered in a champagne-colored bodycon dress, which featured a peek-a-boo bra moment.

Lila Moss

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Moss was instantly-recognizable in a cowl-neck slip dress layered underneath a monogrammed Chanel chain along her waist.

Paloma Elsesser

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

The 2023 Fashion Awards Model of the Year arrived at Crane Club in a moody three-piece set with lots of brown accents. Her zip-up top was cropped alongside a wrap leather skirt and a chocolate fur coat.

Anok Yai

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Yai brought her sartorial A-game to the Crane Club in a corseted bodysuit, semi-sheer tights as pants, and a voluminous coat.

Barbara Palvin

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Palvin looked ready for the dance floor in a plunging black one-piece and a sparkly fringe skirt from The New Arrivals.

Alex Consani

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Consani celebrated her VS debut in a cool-toned vintage mini dress from Just Cavalli, purchased via Gabriel Held Vintage.

Valentina Sampaio

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

For the exclusive after-party, Sampaio slipped into a sequin mini dress with nightgown-inspired embellishments.

Vittoria Ceretti

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Similar to Lima, Ceretti also opted for a velvet number: a high-low LBD with a hip-hugging slit.

Imaan Hammam

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Instead of the flirty pink set she wore on the runway, Hammam switched into a lacy black duo with a tulle dress layered overtop. Extra points for her ‘80s-inspired statement earrings.

Josephine Skriver

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Skriver’s OOTN proved a timeless black maxi dress will never go out of style. She accessorized the trusty silhouette with a gold clutch and strappy sandals.

Suni Lee

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

The Olympic gymnast made a surprise appearance at the Crane Club in an adorable baby doll dress with platform pumps and a floral diamond necklace.

Tyla

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

After performing some of her greatest hits on the VS stage, Tyla was snapped by the paparazzi wearing a white bralette, a micro-mini skirt made of bras, and a multi-color fur coat.

Angel Reese

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

The Chicago Sky basketball player turned heads in an all-black ensemble, complete with a sequin LBD, a leather floor-length trench coat, and a croc-embossed top-handle bag.

Teyana Taylor

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

The triple-threat approved the leopard print renaissance in a striking oversized coat and matching knee-high boots.

Ice Spice

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Paired with a see-through micro-mini dress, the “Boy’s A Liar” rapper sported a bright pink fur coat and buckle-embellished Marc Jacobs platforms.