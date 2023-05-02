Depending on which corner of the internet you’re perusing, the concept of “quiet luxury” is justifiable — invest in understated, timeless wardrobe pieces that don’t overtly double as a humble brag on how much said sneaker or trench coat costs. The same goes for your beauty routine — the clinically-tested moisturizer and scented hand soap that come in bottles with minimalist branding in sans serif fonts should complement your bathroom rather than be the decor focal point. However, there are certain scenarios where understated fashion and beauty have no place. With a dress code that essentially requires couture, the 2023 Met Gala is one such setting. Salma Hayek was one of many celebrities who leaned into the opulence of the Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty theme, from her red sequin and pearl-adorned Gucci gown to her monochromatic berry makeup.

The A-list star tapped makeup artist Sofia Tilbury to create her romantically glamorous makeup look for night. “Salma is a true beauty icon who has set trends for decades — she’s never afraid to dial up the glamour and embody a character on the red carpet,” Tilbury exclusively tells TZR. “For [her] look, we took inspiration from her incredible custom Gucci dress — that rich red color coupled with the dripping pearls around her shoulders was absolutely sensational. We wanted her makeup to complement the drama of the dress.”

Before injecting color into her look, Tilbury prepped the skin with Charlotte Tilbury products, then applied the Beautiful Skin Foundation with the Magic Complexion Brush, working in upward motions for a natural, second-skin finish. “Salma loves a ‘snatched’ look, so we finished her complexion by using a lighter shade of Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer to cheat the light around the eyes and set Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder for a flawless, poreless finish,” Tilbury shares. Then, the makeup artist illuminated the high points of the star’s face with the Glide Highlighter in Gilded Glow.

For the eyes, Tilbury expertly drew cat-eye wings with the Classic Liner in Black. “I use a technique that focuses on defining the outer corners and widening the inner corners to make the eyes look bigger and brighter in seconds,” she says. “It’s one of my favorite red carpet tricks.”

A few swipes of the Matte Revolution Lipstick in the crimson shade Walk Of No Shame rounded out the star’s makeup. “That rich, scarlet lip combined with the custom Gucci dress was a showstopper — just iconic!,” Tilbury adds.

Hairstylist Peter Savic also leaned into the drama when creating Hayek’s hairstyle while simultaneously paying homage to Lagerfeld. Savic pulled the star’s hair into a super sleek pony with the tail left soft and textured. In the same crimson shade as the actor’s gown, he accented the updo with three camellia flowers — a symbol of the Chanel house.

Shop the exact products used to create Hayek’s monochromatic Met Gala makeup, below.