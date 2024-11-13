They say blondes have more fun, but the recent surge of celebetriess going red may beg to differ. From Cardi B to Rihanna to Megan Fox, some of the most biggest trendsetters in the business have opted for super saturated shades of red in 2024 — and now that another has just added her name to the list of it girl redheads, the trend shows no signs of stopping. On Nov. 11th, Camila Mendes snapped a bathroom selfie (relatable, honestly) to document her freshly dyed hair, a rich and spicy shade that’s the handiwork of colorist Matt Rez, who also takes credit for Dua Lipa’s former cherry cola hue.

“Just a newly minted redhead with a flight delay and an empty bathroom all to herself,” the Riverdale star captioned the post, in which she excitedly shows off the fresh color. The Honor Role founder has been a brunette basically the entire time she’s been in the spotlight, which makes this change all the more dramatic. But what better time than the start of a new season (or a new year for that matter) to take a big swing with your beauty?

This time a year is huge for hair transformations. Some channel warmer weather by going more sun-kissed while others embrace the cozy season with deeper, richer hues. And while Mendes’ new look falls firmly into the latter category, her fiery red is far from the standard fall and winter shades. What’s unique to the color is that unlike copper and chocolate, it’s not aiming for a natural-looking result. Rather it almost has a one-dimensional, almost stained effect that adds a sense of edge and drama. And fellow recently converted redheads also love the fact that shades like this can add some warmth to your complexion in the cold.

While it may not be a typical choice for the season, this spicy, cherry red just might be one of the trendiest. And with the support of stars like Mendes, it’s only going to keep getting hotter (pun intended).