If you’re seeking some summer nail art inspiration, who better to look to than a manicure trendsetter like Gabrielle Union? The actor, advocate, and one-half of Hollywood’s most stylish couples (not to mention a major fashion star in her own right) always keeps it fresh when it comes to her nail art. Previously she’s had everyone tracking down the perfect peach polish as well as reminding us all that royal blue is chic in any season. Her latest look? The cutest cloud manicure that will make for a dreamy, whimsical alternative to loud neon polishes this summer.

The heavenly blue and white design was the finishing touch to Union’s cool, head-to-toe look she wore to the Chicago Sky game she attended with husband Dwayne Wade and daughter Kaavia James. Not to mention, it’s a clever way to show her support for the WNBA team. The creative mind behind her mani? Nail artist to the stars Thuy Nguyen, of course. In addition to being a go-to for Union (she gave the Cheaper by the Dozen star her sheer, iridescent nails for the 2024 Met Gala), Nguyen’s created unique designs for for celebrities like Anya Taylor-Joy, Joey King, and Nicole Kidman.

A few specific details make Union’s cloud manicure such a standout. For one, the shade of blue. Upon closer inspection, Nguyen opted for a shimmering turquoise shade for a little sparkle and brightness. She also kept a shorter length, part of a growing trend for celebrity nail styles that has already made devotees out of Kim Kardashian, Olivia Rodrigo, and Carey Mulligan, to name just a few.

Although relatively simple, this motif is a great nail art option for anyone looking to try a design outside of traditional summer styles, like florals or the viral butterfly manicure that popped up everywhere this past spring. It’s also a little less dainty than the aforementioned looks, so if pink isn’t quite your thing, a sky blue mani might just be your perfect summer match. Try it while you wait for Gabby to show the world the next big nail trend.