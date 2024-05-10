You’re at the salon, you’re handed the massive tome of color options, and you freeze. Do you commit to a full month with one of the trendy brights taking over social media right now, or is it better to play it safe with a timeless neutral or an all-purpose nude that’ll match every outfit and mood you might have? There is, however, a third route — Gabrielle Union is wearing it right now, in fact. Rather than selecting a shade to blend right in with your skin tone, Union’s peach nails offer the subtlest departure that add a bit of warmth, brightness, and color saturation without veering too far in the opposite direction. It’s the best hint of summery fun without signing yourself up for 30 days of neon polish.

Union showed off the shade on her Instagram Story just days after her appearance at the Met Gala, simultaneously taking fans through her deep conditioning routine post-shower. As she displayed her favorite product, her Flawless by Gabrielle Union 5 Butter Miracle Leave-In Conditioner, her peach nails popped against the conditioner tub’s white label. Union’s peach nails are a shorter, more natural length, softly rounded into an elegant yet very easy to manage shape.

Though the Cheaper By The Dozen actor has worn fresh takes on nude polishes plenty of times over the years, this is a slight recent departure for her. Union wore a mauve half-moon manicure out and about in New York just ahead of the Met Gala, had glossy black nails at the tail end of April, and displayed a headline-making royal blue polish to a panel discussion on women’s health advocacy on April 11. The peach is a perfect in-between, not so bold as to command a ton of extra attention, but certainly warm and bright enough to be noticeable in the right light.

To get Union’s look, the key is to find a peachy nude that’s not too orange or yellow-toned, instead opting for a version that features more of a beige base. This makes it able to play off any skin tone beautifully and subtly, the ideal finishing touch to any summer outfit.