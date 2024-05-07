Award season soirées like the Oscars and the Golden Globe Awards deliver their fair share of stellar celebrity couple moments, however, there’s no denying that the Met Gala is the year’s most star-studded date night — a reputation the event maintained again this year. The guest list for the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” ball brought a plethora of red carpet returns from various Met veterans, including Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, as well as more under-the-radar couples like Dove Cameron and Damiano David. While each pairing interpreted the “Garden of Time” dress code to varying degrees of realism, they all had one thing in common: Their outfits were ultra-glamorous.

Marking their first joint Met appearance, Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes made their grand entrance hand-in-hand in opposite ensembles. Ballerini stayed true to theme in a floral-embellished mesh Michael Kors gown complete with a few eye-catching cutouts, while the Outer Banks star went a moodier route in a black sequin suit. And then there was Union and Wade, who continued their Met style streak in ocean-inspired designs. Wade’s lavender Versace tuxedo coordinated to his wife’s mermaid-inspired moment courtesy of Marc Jacobs, which was adorned with hundreds of fish scale-esque sequins — a fitting homage to the exhibition’s focus on designs inspired by the “land, sea, and sky.”

And that’s not all. Some pairs even opted for the same designer (just wait until you see Cameron and David’s Diesel numbers). Keep scrolling for close-ups of all the celebrity couples who attended the 2024 Met Gala, and stay tuned to TZR for more from these duos at the after-parties.

Kieran Culkin & Jazz Charton

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The Succession star and his wife enjoyed a much-needed date night after a marathon of events during awards season. Culkin styled a pastel paint-splattered suit, while his wife looked especially spring-ready in a yellow halter-neck dress.

Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The saying “opposites attract” rang true with Ballerini and Stokes’ OOTNs, as the “If You Go Down” singer stunned in an on-theme pink and lavender floral Michael Kors gown next to Stokes’ all-black sequin tuxedo.

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

The dynamic duo brought their sartorial prowess to the Met Gala once again in semi-coordinating couture. The ombré purple, green, and teal fish scales in Union’s Marc Jacobs mermaid gown subtly matched Wade’s lavender Versace suit set.

Dove Cameron & Damiano David

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Even though the young couple both opted for Diesel for their second joint A-list affair ever, their looks couldn’t have been more different. Cameron chose a whimsical floral gown with extravagant sleeves, which complemented the Måneskin singer’s semi-sheer black suit.

Matt Damon & Luciana Barroso

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Damon and Barroso brought Old Hollywood glamour to the Met with coordinating Dior ensembles. The Good Will Hunting star looked timeless in a black three-piece suit, while Barroso matched his energy in a strapless ivory gown with a chic neck scarf.

Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Jenner and Gamble brought the drama in all-white looks, with Jenner in an ivory gown and floral cape and Gamble in a sleek three-piece Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo.

Rita Ora & Taika Waititi

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Marni dressed both stars for their third Met together, with Ora in a striking beaded maxi dress and Waititi in a full-leather chocolate suit, complete with a patent tie.

Hannah & Eddie Redmayne

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The most matching couple award goes to the Redmaynes, who photographed beautifully in black-and-white co-ords sourced from Steve O Smith.

Sarah Jessica Parker & Andy Cohen

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Not all couples on the carpet were romantic. Cohen let BFF Parker’s semi-sheer Richard Quinn midi dress and Philip Treacy hat grab all the worthy attention and styled a timeless black suit.

Ben Platt & Noah Galvin

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The engaged couple tapped into the evening’s black-and-white trend in matching greyscale selections.

Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images Entertainment

The evening’s co-chair and his wife were dressed to impress in a beige three-piece suit and a metallic gold gown, respectively, both from Tom Ford.