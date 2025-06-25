Kylie Jenner was once known for her intricate nail art. Orange 3D rain drop details, Pucci-inspired designs, multicolored checkered prints — she’s done it all. As she’s gotten older, though, the Khy founder’s style has become more streamlined and minimalist, and her manicures have reflected this aesthetic shift. She’s embraced the “soap nails” trend (the manicure equivalent of “clean girl” makeup), she’s worn pink-on-pink French tips, and most recently, she sported a deep red manicure. But Jenner might be returning to her nail art roots. On Monday, June 23 her nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, shared an image of Jenner’s new nails with a bold design — snakeskin. Ganzorigt used black and tan nail polish to craft the realistic animal print design, and filed the star’s nails into an elongated oval shape. The longer length paired with an untapered shape and rounded tip creates a larger canvas, which allows for more artistic choices when it comes to nail art designs.

Lately, manicure trends have leaned toward minimalism, with many people opting for sheer nudes and pinks over more elaborate designs or bold colors. However, Jenner’s snakeskin nail art may mark a vibe shift. Could this edgier design bring more expressive nail designs back into the spotlight? It’s definitely worth watching.

It’s possible that the snakeskin design is just a one-time thing, and Jenner’s next manicure will fit back into the “clean girl” aesthetic. But here’s hoping she continues to experiment with her nail art.