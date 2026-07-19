It's finally time for the last match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. After weeks of intense matches between the world's top soccer teams, Spain and Argentina faced off at the World Cup Final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. As in previous years, plenty of celebrities appeared for the special event — and delivered plenty of team spirit and summer style inspiration while cheering in the stands.

In the crowd, Julia Garner wore a dark leather jacket with silky shorts and a black Loewe Amazona bag, embracing her latest role as the Spanish brand’s global brand ambassador. Winnie Harlow and Gayle King both stepped out in all-white looks, complete with shiny metal accessories. Plus, plenty of athletes from other sports made appearances, like Lindsey Vonn — who was vibrantly outfitted in a red polo and floral Gucci trousers.

For the sporty occasion, denim abounded in a range of fits and colors, as well. Gabrielle Union, Luciana Barroso, and Ali Marks all wore blue jeans in different lengths and shapes — all respectively accompanied by husbands Dwyane Wade, Matt Damon, and Jalen Brunson at the event. With plenty of soccer jerseys and simple white tops, the formula was a winning one for taking in the game — as well as its star-studded Halftime Show with Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber, and BTS.

Below, discover more top celebrity moments from this year's FIFA World Cup.

Julia Garner

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Garner made a chic arrival in a collared black leather jacket and white T-shirt, paired with silky black shorts. She finished her minimalist look with heeled mesh sandals and a small black leather version of Loewe’s Amazona bag.

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

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Always one for a coordinating couples’ moment, Gabrielle Union wore white sneakers and denim with husband Dwyane Wade. The Being Mary Jane star made a sharp silhouette in a corseted dark denim jacket and wide-leg jeans, paired with thin black sunglasses. Meanwhile, Wade opted for a more casual approach in a black cutoff T-shirt, mid-wash blue jeans, and a black bucket hat.

Winnie Harlow

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The model and Cay Skin founder arrived to the World Cup in a white Schiaparelli T-shirt and jeans. Matching her top’s gold nipple accents, Harlow paired the rest of her look with gold statement jewelry — plus a matching face-shaped bag and toe-topped sneakers — from the French label.

Jalen Brunson & Ali Marks

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After sweeping the ESPYs, Jalen Brunson stopped by the World Cup with his wife Ali Marks. The Knicks star kept it casual in a white T-shirt and sneakers with wide-leg khakis, while Marks slipped on a white tank top with a matching shoulder bag and dark wide-leg jeans.

Lindsey Vonn

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Shortly after appearing at the ESPYs, Vonn went the preppy route in a bright red polo shirt with multicolored floral Gucci pants. The Olympic snowboarder framed her look with simple black leather loafers and a metallic gold clutch.

Luciana Barroso & Matt Damon

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Luciana Barroso showed her team spirit for Argentina in a cropped soccer jersey, paired with a matching bucket hat, white jeans, and two-toned Nike sneakers. Her husband, Matt Damon — fresh from his worldwide press tour for The Odyssey — coordinated in a navy polo, blue jeans, and white sweaters, while sweetly carrying his wife’s Alexander McQueen Manta bag for her.

Gayle King

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King ditched her signature pointed-toe pumps for a pair of chunky silver sneakers at the World Cup, paired with a matching Balenciaga woven tote. The high-shine accessories proved a perfect match with a white tank top and cargo pants, plus delicate necklaces and drop earrings.