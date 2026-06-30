Julia Garner knows the secret to dressing up even the most casual summer outfits lies in the accessories. Fresh off her role in Madonna’s star-studded Confessions II short film, the actress's latest off-duty look proved that point, delivering instant street style inspiration with several of this season’s top trending pieces.

Garner was spotted this morning in a vintage black graphic T-shirt and light blue wide-legged jeans, complete with stitched front pockets. Despite her outfit’s casual nature, the Weapons star elevated her look with a pair of black leather Gucci loafers. With the shoe’s narrow toes and thin gold hardware, the style brought her ensemble a sophisticated touch.

The actor’s streamlined shoe — which has come back this year after a pivot from the chunky, platform-soled loafers of the early 2020s — wasn’t her only heavy-hitting accessory. Over her shoulder, Garner slung a dark brown suede version of Loewe’s newly reissued Amazona bag. The large, rectangular satchel’s structured shape and polished top-handle contrasted with the rest of her look.

Courtesy of Loewe

Of course, being off-duty, Garner was distinctly incognito for her daytime outing. The actress simply completed her outfit with a black baseball cap, as well as a thin gold cuff, chain necklace, and several beaded bracelets.

A set of oversized “bug-eye” sunglasses, one of summer’s greatest accessory trends, finished Garner’s accessory trifecta with a dramatic flourish. The style’s whimsically large shape has made it a fashion fixture for months, as seen in new iterations from brands like Gentle Monster, Prada, McQueen, and more.

The Amazona handbag in Loewe’s spring 2026 show. Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Together, Garner’s trio of eye-catching accessories brought a distinctive flair to her relaxed attire. They also served as a lesson that, when all else fails, a great bag, shoe, and shades can truly transform even the most casual ensembles.