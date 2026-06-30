(Celebrity)
Julia Garner Elevated Her T-Shirt And Jeans With Trending Summer Accessories
Suddenly, we’re reaching for our best loafers.
Julia Garner knows the secret to dressing up even the most casual summer outfits lies in the accessories. Fresh off her role in Madonna’s star-studded Confessions II short film, the actress's latest off-duty look proved that point, delivering instant street style inspiration with several of this season’s top trending pieces.
Garner was spotted this morning in a vintage black graphic T-shirt and light blue wide-legged jeans, complete with stitched front pockets. Despite her outfit’s casual nature, the Weapons star elevated her look with a pair of black leather Gucci loafers. With the shoe’s narrow toes and thin gold hardware, the style brought her ensemble a sophisticated touch.
The actor’s streamlined shoe — which has come back this year after a pivot from the chunky, platform-soled loafers of the early 2020s — wasn’t her only heavy-hitting accessory. Over her shoulder, Garner slung a dark brown suede version of Loewe’s newly reissued Amazona bag. The large, rectangular satchel’s structured shape and polished top-handle contrasted with the rest of her look.
Of course, being off-duty, Garner was distinctly incognito for her daytime outing. The actress simply completed her outfit with a black baseball cap, as well as a thin gold cuff, chain necklace, and several beaded bracelets.
A set of oversized “bug-eye” sunglasses, one of summer’s greatest accessory trends, finished Garner’s accessory trifecta with a dramatic flourish. The style’s whimsically large shape has made it a fashion fixture for months, as seen in new iterations from brands like Gentle Monster, Prada, McQueen, and more.
Together, Garner’s trio of eye-catching accessories brought a distinctive flair to her relaxed attire. They also served as a lesson that, when all else fails, a great bag, shoe, and shades can truly transform even the most casual ensembles.