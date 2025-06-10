Aside from her musical talent and dance moves, Shakira is known for her iconic curls. And today, the Colombian singer is announcing a new pursuit that capitalizes on this signature feature: her hair care line, Isima. The line’s tagline is “Más es más,” Spanish for “more is more,” and it perfectly captures the brand philosophy: inspired by the diversity in the Latin community, Isima celebrates hair of all types and textures. Frustrated with the lack of hair care options on the market for textured, high-maintenance hair like hers, Shakira decided to take matters into her own hands. “A big part of my identity has always been my hair,” said Shakira in a press release from the brand. “I’m an artist, a performer, a daughter, a mother, and through it all I’ve had these curls that, believe me, have been through a lot.”

“I’ve watched friends, family, and many other women who like me, spend years trying every new product available to find the right one,” she goes on to add. “I have always felt like there are a lot of products out there, but nothing to meet the challenges that come with complex hair and multiple textures.”

Courtesy of Isima

Isima takes a triple-pronged approach to hair care, focusing on the scalp, cortex, and cuticle to address frizz, dryness, and damage. Together, the eight products featured in the brand’s initial launch work to promote healthy hair growth while also strengthening strands from the inside out. Some of the standouts include a light, hydrating leave-in conditioner, a color-safe shampoo, and a non-crunchy curl cream.

Prices for the products range from $32 to $42 and will be available on isima.com starting June 16. And beginning on July 6, they’ll be available to shop in all Ulta Beauty stores nationwide and Ulta.com. Curious as to where to start? Here are a few of TZR’s favorites from the line.

