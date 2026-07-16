Last night, the ESPYs returned to honor the top stars and sports moments of the year. Of course, athletes of all practices attended, bringing plenty of bold looks to the red carpet for the occasion. It was fitting, as the night was filled with celebration — especially for the New York Knicks, whose team members took home five trophies, including Best Team.

Athletes and their supporters love an eye-catching look, and plenty were seen at the ceremony. Stars like Jordyn Woods, Lindsey Vonn, and Ayesha Curry all embraced sparkle from head to toe with elements like bejeweled trims and embellishments, while Eileen Gu and Simone Biles made the case for formal glamour with plenty of diamonds in tow.

Strapless and corseted silhouettes proved the most popular at the event, as seen on Kate Upton, Chloe Kim, Sunisa Lee, and more. Of course, the ESPYs always have room for a daring moment as well — like Alysa Liu’s backless Louis Vuitton dress, which showcased the punky star’s swirling lower back tattoo. Below, discover all of the shiny, sparkly, and dynamic looks from this year’s ESPY Awards.

Jordyn Woods & Karl-Anthony Towns

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At the ceremony, Jordyn Woods sparkled in a gold Oscar de la Renta dress covered in strands of crystals with fiancé Karl-Anthony Towns. A yellow and white diamond Boucheron necklace and matching studs, plus a set of shiny gold sandals, glamorously finished her outfit. Her look could also be seen as she cheered on Towns, who wore a custom black Gucci suit, when the Knicks won the night’s Best Team award.

Alysa Liu

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In her signature edgy style, Liu arrived in a brown Louis Vuitton halter dress with a gothic cross pendant necklace that swung down her back. The Olympic skater’s look, completed by her signature striped locks in a gathered ponytail and curtain bangs, was also seen onstage as she accepted the Best Breakthrough Athlete trophy.

Kate Upton

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Always one for a supermodel-worthy look, Upton wore a blue Schiaparelli dress covered in crocodile embossments. She paired the strapless Fall 2025 piece with strappy gold sandals and a slick updo while accompanying husband Justin Verlander on the red carpet.

OG Anunoby

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The Best Play and Best Team winner made a sharp statement in a dark brown Burberry suit. Anunoby’s double-breasted style was covered in classic pinstripes, which the Knicks star contrasted with a clean pair of white leather sneakers.

Eileen Gu

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The Olympic skier continued her winning style streak in a metallic one-shouldered gown. The pale gold Guo Pei couture style was further detailed with allover pleats, a thin keyhole cutout, and three-dimensional flower accents, which Gu paired with a diamond necklace, layered rings, and a gold watch.

Simone Biles

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Biles made a statement at the ESPYs in a champagne satin gown. The corseted piece and its dramatic high-low train perfectly matched her stiletto-heeled sandals, which the Olympic gymnast wore with a mix of diamond jewelry — including an eye-catching yellow and white diamond necklace.

Lindsey Vonn

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Vonn sparkled on the red carpet in a Gucci dress covered in gunmetal sequins. The one-sleeved style, hailing from Demna’s “Generation Gucci” Pre-Fall 2026 collection, was further elevated with diamond drop earrings.

Jalen Brunson and Ali Brunson

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The Knicks’ point guard and shooting guard was dapperly dressed for the ESPYs in a classic black double-breasted suit with patent leather boots. A crisp bowtie and citrine Tiffany & Co. Bird on a Rock brooch — the same high jewelry style virally worn this year by Connor Storrie — were elegant finishing touches for Brunson. Accompanied by wife Ali Brunson, the star took home the ceremony’s Best NBA Player, Best Athlete - Men’s Sports, and Best Championship Performance trophies — plus the Knicks’ Best Team honor.

Sunisa Lee

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The well-dressed Olympic gymnast gleamed on the red carpet in a shimmering red dress. She paired the strapless piece with a diamond necklace and stud earrings.

Ayesha Curry

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Curry hit the red carpet in a sheer black Christian Siriano dress cinched by a crystal-trimmed corset. Matching sparkly boning details across the piece made a glitzy statement as the Sweet July founder supported husband Stephen Curry, who accepted the evening’s Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award for his work with the Eat. Learn. Play. foundation.

Allyson Felix

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The track and field star embraced tonal hues in an olive minidress covered in floral sequins. Black platform sandals and shiny gold Alexis Bittar jewelry brought a modern finish to her look.

Chloe Kim

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At the ESPYS, Kim shone in a red silk dress with a corseted bodice and draped waist sash. The Olympic snowboarder’s paired the piece with a thin collar necklace, rings, and small hoop earrings, all covered in diamonds.