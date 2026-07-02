The 2026 FIFA World Cup has been taking over major cities across North America for a month now, and beyond the overwhelmingly positive vibes that have come with everyone embracing and celebrating their preferred teams, there’s also been an indisputable effect on the fashion scene. Whether you’re in Miami, Los Angeles, Mexico City, or New York, it’s become the new normal to see a crowd of soccer jerseys everywhere you turn. Of course, there are those who have been holding onto their favorite team merch for years, sporting the styles as nothing more than a show of support for their countries of choice. But some are newly getting invested in the games (and athletic aesthetics), mostly shopping for jerseys because — well, they’re very cute.

I certainly fall into that group — I haven’t watched a soccer game since high school and have never considered wearing the sport’s merchandise. That is, until now. Beyond feeling influenced by the sea of chic NYC residents who have seamlessly incorporated the kits into their everyday wardrobes, fashion brands have also been cashing in on the historic tournament, releasing various stylish options to choose from. Larroudé, Agua Bendita, and Farm Rio have all come out with their own takes on the uniform, with many of them selling out almost immediately. Meanwhile, brands like Urban Outfitters and Reformation have gone the route of collaborating with established jersey makers, such as Umbro.

With so many different styles newly on the market and plenty more matches to go until a winner is named, The Zoe Report team took it upon themselves to put this trend to the test. Keep scrolling to see how each of us wore our jerseys out and about — and maybe get some outfit inspiration in the process.

Angela Melero, Editorial Director

Courtesy of Angela Melero

“OK, real talk: As a diehard American football fan, soccer (fútbol, if you will) has never been something I followed closely. That said, it’s nearly impossible to avoid the allure of World Cup mania in Los Angeles, and I admit to giving in wholeheartedly to the sport … for the summer anyway. Perhaps it’s the communal component that makes me feel reconnected to my community. Perhaps it’s the fact that my native team, Mexico, is quickly rising to the top with a thus-far perfect record. Or perhaps it’s the endless game day outfit inspo flooding my feed.

Speaking of the latter, I’m particularly intrigued with the fashion takes on classic uniforms, like this Tommy Hilfiger Mexico soccer jersey. I like to balance out the traditional, roomy men’s cut with more feminine pieces like a mini skirt and platform jelly flip-flops. It reads easy, breezy, and ready for a win. Vamos México!”

Brooke Frischer, Senior Fashion Editor

Courtesy of Brooke Frischer

“If I’m being honest, I’ve never considered wearing a soccer jersey — until I saw this striped number from Nike. I love how vivid the sky blue hue is, and especially love how bold the pattern is. It makes for a perfect piece to combine with other fun prints for the ultimate maximalist, semi-chaotic pattern-clashing look. I was also pleasantly surprised to feel how lightweight the top is, despite its opaque material. I complemented the sporty garment with my trusty Chopova Lowena carabiner skirt and Sam Edelman studded ballet flats, ensuring every part of my outfit made a statement.”

Eman Naseer, Assistant Social Editor

Courtesy of Eman Naseer

“I’ve never been a big sports fan, but New York’s World Cup energy this year is truly contagious. The city’s palpable excitement has made me feel like a soccer jersey is a huge gap in my wardrobe — a total first for me, despite watching the style trend over the last few years. Enter this Lotto Sports jersey from the brand’s Legendary Moments collection, and suddenly I'm a convert. The collar detail gives it a slightly preppy, elevated feel, and the single red stripe adds a fun design element without looking cluttered. Plus, the fabric is a bit thicker than your average jersey while remaining breathable. To balance the oversized, sporty top, I played with feminine contrasts. I paired it with a ruffled Isabel Marant miniskirt for some fun texture, and threw on ballet flats to double down on the girly aesthetic. A long mixed-metal pendant necklace and silver bangles finished off the look.”

Kelsey Stewart, Fashion Writer

Courtesy of Kelsey Stewart

“As a longtime Reformation fan, I had my eye on the label's new collaboration with Umbro as soon as it dropped. So when I received an invitation from ChatGPT to attend the United States versus Turkey World Cup match last week, I knew I had to wear the baby blue soccer jersey to the game. Because one piece from the collection simply wasn't enough, I paired the slouchy top with the black-and-white track shorts, which were incredibly comfortable. As a fashion girlie through and through, I skipped sneakers in favor of my beloved Mansur Gavriel kitten heels — a bold choice, indeed. A white cherry-print bandana and black sunglasses rounded out the sporty-chic look.”

Eden Stuart, Beauty News Writer

Courtesy of Eden Stuart

“I’d been eyeing this faded blue jersey by Found for a while; I love the vintage vibes. While I think it would also look so fun with, say, checker-print ankle pants and loafers for a ‘60s-inspired moment, I decided to lean into Britpop energy (something about this jersey was also giving me Oasis?) with big, baggy shorts. These from PacSun have quickly become one of my summer wardrobe staples. I went back and forth on shoes, but something about these denim, lug-sole Sperry x Monse loafers just felt right. Going with the Britpop theme, I think they add a touch of Spice Girls.”