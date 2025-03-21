Bella Hadid has always been a horse girl at heart (she started riding around three years old). However, in the last year, the equestrian aesthetic has made its way from the stables to her street style. Country-core pieces like cowboy boots, flared jeans, statement belts, and even suede chaps have dominated her everyday rotation. And to no surprise, other fashion muses are following in her footsteps. On March 20, Dua Lipa, for one, took a page right out of Hadid’s playbook in a Western-inspired look, complete with jean shorts, a lacy blouse, and cowboy boots, of course.

After the first performance on her Radical Optimism Tour, Lipa took a break from the stage to explore some landmarks in Melbourne, Australia. In true Lipa fashion, she shared her post-show shenanigans with her 87.3 million Instagram followers. In her latest photo dump, Lipa donned a slew of Hadid-coded pieces, starting with a lace-trimmed crop top from Chloé. Complete with a plunging neckline and puff sleeves, her blouse also tapped into the butter yellow trend. From there, she continued the country-cool combo with denim Re/Done shorts in a mid-wash hue. Then, Lipa secured the Daisy Dukes with a thick black belt with a striking silver buckle — an accent straight out of Hadid’s closet. On the footwear front, she upped the horse girl aura with knee-high cowboy boots, courtesy of Dsquared2. Zoom in to see the paisley stitching on each shaft. The Grammy winner carried the Chanel 25 Small Bag in pink — a fitting selection given she’s the face of the new bag. Lipa’s only accessory was her alleged engagement ring: a two-carat round-cut diamond set on a chunky yellow gold band.

Now that Lipa is in her country-ified era, it’s only a matter of time before other celebs follow suit. So, stay tuned to TZR for updates. While you await the next Hadid-inspired moment, channel Lipa’s latest look by shopping the curated edit below.