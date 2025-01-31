Dua Lipa and Chanel go way back. The Grammy winner has been a hardcore Chanel enthusiast both since 2017, when she found fame with her eponymous album’s release. In 2024 alone, Lipa styled the atelier on Saturday Night Live, on-stage during her Radical Optimism tour, at the Time100 Gala, and even at the Royal Albert Hall. So, given her history with the label, Lipa was fittingly chosen as the face of the new Chanel 25 Bag. Her new chapter with the brand began on Jan. 31, when Chanel released Lipa’s official campaign video, which starred the new hobo bag.

Two days after Lipa carried the 25 Bag into the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025 show, she was confirmed as the accessory’s campaign star. Directed by Gordon von Steiner, the short film follows Lipa around New York — dressed in head-to-toe Chanel, of course. While singing along to Fine Young Cannibals’ 1988 hit “She Drives Me Crazy,” the camera closed in on Lipa in a black tweed coat, a matching crop top, dark-wash jeans, and the pièce de résistance atop her shoulder. According to Vogue, the Chanel 25 Bag is a direct descendant of the 2.55 silhouette, which debuted 70 years ago. The Lipa-approved hobo is crafted in lightweight quilted leather, and features two large side pockets, a drawstring closure, and the brand’s signature chainlink strap.

Throughout the video, Lipa wears practically every Chanel 25 color-way, including black, cream, stark white, navy denim, and baby blue. For one close-up, Lipa switched into a semi-sheer crocheted skirt set, which looked chic next to the denim Chanel 25. Next, she paired a sequin white vest and leather black pants with the warm-toned cream version. Then, she wore the black Chanel 25 once again — this time with a Canadian Tuxedo. She closed out the video in an all-black suit set from — you guessed it — Chanel, alongside the white carry-all.

As for Lipa’s favorite option? Lipa told Vogue her current “drug of choice” is the silver Chanel 25 Bag. “I got one the other day and it already has all my stuff in it. It’s really bold, and now it’s my everyday bag,” Lipa told Vogue. The “Houdini” singer’s go-to bag wasn’t included in the video, but, if you watched until the end of the ad, you know Lipa’s campaign isn’t over yet. In March, the full campaign will be revealed, so keep an eye out for her silver bag and more imagery.