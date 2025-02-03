Over the weekend, all eyes were on the 2025 Grammy Awards. Even before the stylish step-and-repeats, and the history-making wins on Feb. 2, fans and A-listers alike were preparing for music’s biggest night. But on Feb. 1, while everyone speculated which designer Beyoncé would wear at the ceremony (spoiler alert: it was Schiaparelli), Dua Lipa broke the internet by subtly confirming her engagement rumors — kind of. Instead of attending the Grammys, the former winner shared a close-up of a large diamond engagement ring with her 87.4 million Instagram followers. And to no surprise, the sparkler shined just as bright on IG as it would’ve on the red carpet.

In her latest quintessential photo dump, Lipa gave fans a sneak peek at her January schedule. Even though gossip has been swirling for weeks, the first photo seemingly confirmed the news: Lipa and her boyfriend, Callum Turner are officially engaged. During a trip to New York on Jan. 25, the “Dance the Night” singer grabbed a selfie with her new bling on full display. According to Maxwell Stone, the creative director of UK jeweler, Steven Stone, Lipa’s ring features a 2 carat round-cut diamond, set on a chunky yellow gold band. “The 2-carat stone is tension-set, which uses compression to hold a center stone in place,” Stone tells TZR. “Tension settings create the illusion that the stone is effortlessly suspended between two pieces of metal or integrated within the band.” The bold, thick band created a modern contrast against the classic diamond shape. “More than just a design statement, the substantial band adds weight and presence, making the ring feel not only luxurious but also enduring — just like the commitment it represents,” Stone adds. Given the carat count and the yellow gold band, Stone estimates it’s worth upwards of $37,000.

Lipa has yet to comment or confirm the upcoming nuptials — she captioned her post, “★january things★.” However, in true celebrity fashion, a post-proposal selfie is all the confirmation her fans need.