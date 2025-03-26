The trending coquette aesthetic is not only still going strong — but it’s always finding new ways to show up. Over the last two years, this demure-with-a-wink style has presented itself through Mary Janes, ballet slippers, lacy dresses, and puff sleeves, to name just a few options that will get you the look with your wardrobe. But your beauty choices can reflect the trend, too. Take the rosette eyebrows from Simone Rocha’s show or the larger-than-life hair bows worn by celerities like Julia Fox and Dua Lipa, for example. And now the Radical Optimism singer is keeping the coquettish look alive with her manicure. Her dainty polka dot nails are just the right balance of playful and chic that makes them a great go-to for spring.

One might not exactly think of the “Levitating” singer as the demure type. Fans are used to seeing her in daring Versace dresses or sparkly bodysuits for her on-stage performances. But now that she’s an official Chanel girl (she just joined Jennie as the face of the fashion house’s 25 Bag), those delicate and feminine design details have slowly been infiltrating her style. Think billowy blouses and ballerina sneakers. Her nail looks have changed, too. In the not-so-distant past, she donned cheeky prints and neon colors, but these days she’s been sticking with the celebrity-faved naked mani (think sheer, nude, and glossy) with the occasional patent leather black mixed in. The polka dotted nails she was wearing while popping up in Sydney for a trio of shows is the perfect bridge to this gap. They’re fresh and exciting yet simple and versatile enough to pair with anything — including the belted leather Christopher Esber she was wearing. And of course they nailed the coquette brief.

Lipa turned to Sydney-based nail artist Betty Rose for the delicately dotted mani which featured a milky base similar to the soap nail trend topped with itty-bitty black polka dots. Too keep the complete look from feeling not-so-sweet, the British singer paired her nails with ever-so-slightly glittery eyes as well as her favorite sunset-inspired monochromatic makeup and wore her waist-length black hair smooth and flowing with a deep side part.

Unlike Gracie Abrams’ bow mani from last year’s Met Gala, this coquettish nail design is pared down enough to wear on a regular basis. And because of its inherent girlishness, it could be a contender to replace your go-to pink nails this spring. Try it this season for a little respite from those pretty pastels that you can always return to down the road.