At this point, it’s clear that Dua Lipa’s Chanel handbag collection is unmatched. The star was named a house ambassador in 2024 by Virginie Viard, a role that’s continued under the creative direction of Matthieu Blazy. With their shared love of statement dressing and color, Lipa’s clearly basking in her muse status and enjoying all of its perks — including the newest addition to her Chanel bag family.

During a trip to Italy, Lipa snapped an elevator selfie on Instagram while toting Chanel’s black Shopping Bag from its Métiers d’Art 2026 collection. The black leather tote was covered in flat quilted stitching, including an angular top handle that showed a dark red lining. A removable chain strap and gold “CC” clasp hardware finished the style with more of the French brand’s signatures.

Lipa paired her tote with a casual look that fit into her existing range of boho vacation outfits: a white ruffled Isabel Marant Etoile blouse, light blue jeans, and a Chrome Hearts belt. The star completed her look with layered gold necklaces, particularly her go-to Chloé Elixir pendant necklace that is currently sold out. Her latest bag acquisition joins a diverse Chanel lineup that includes the brand’s reptilian Fall 2026 shopping bag, Cruise 2027 striped tote, viral Maxi Flap bag, and multiple versions of its cargo-pocketed Chanel 25 bag.

Of course, a Dua Lipa vacation wouldn’t be complete without a packed itinerary — and plenty of bold outfits. Days before, the singer wore a feathered lace-up Ashi Studio dress for the opening night of the “La Traviata” opera in Milan. Also in Italy, she stepped out for a sun-drenched lunch in a lacy blue Chloé camisole, Chanel jeans, and Gucci shield sunglasses, followed by late-night cocktails in a floral Marant blouse and Chrome Hearts leather pants. Afterwards, she even made a brief appearance in London in a blue stone Lou De Betoly top, black trousers, and a Bulgari Serpenti wristwatch.

Though Lipa’s been busy traveling and adding to her Chanel bag collection, she’s also had a particularly full 2026 so far. The musician married her husband, Callum Turner, earlier this summer, and evidently returned to the recording studio after their honeymoon. She also stepped out with Turner for the premiere of his film One Night Only, and just appeared at Bulgari’s Serpenti Infinito collection launch party at Boom during New York Fashion Week.