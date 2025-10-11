I’m not all that interested in fame, but if I had to come back as a celebrity, it would be Dua Lipa. It’s not just the fact that she’s a Grammy Award-winning artist, runs the coolest book club, Service 95, and practices yoga on a paddleboard in Ibiza — though, that is a huge part of it — but I’m such a fan of her approach to style and beauty. The 30-year-old isn’t afraid to do her own thing and follow her own aesthetic compass, regardless of what’s trending. In a beauty world where minimalist trends, like soap nails and “clean girl” makeup, are more popular than ever, Lipa is a breath of fresh air. This isn’t only the case for her hair and makeup looks — her manicures are bold, vibrant, and fun, too. If you follow the pop star on Instagram, you’ll know that she loves to share photos of her nails. The vibes are more is more: think chrome accents, multicolored designs, and eye-catching patterns that demand attention.

Lipa definitely views her nails as a canvas and her manicures as a form of creative expression. Nail art is her way of showcasing her unique individuality. Whether you’re all about bold nails or just looking for some eye candy, keep scrolling. Ahead, a round up of Lipa’s best manicures.

Snakeskin Tips

Lipa loves a French manicure, but she always adds a twist. One way she does this is by adding a pattern, like the one in this design. Her medium-length nails feature white tips overlaid with a black snakeskin pattern that gives the classic look an edgy vibe.

Crystal Flower Design

Speaking of French manis, nail artist Michelle Humphrey created this design for Dua’s Radical Optimism tour. The playful manicure pairs crisp white tips with multicolored rhinestones for a Y2K-inspired look.

Chrome French Manicure

These bright green tips take the classic French mani design to the next level, and the chrome finish gives the whole look a modern, futuristic edge.

Aura Nails

Lipa’s aura nails feature soft pink and purple shades that blend seamlessly into one another. The dreamy color combo gives off a mystical vibe, while the glossy finish keeps the look fresh and modern.

3D Tortoise Manicure

While on vacation this summer, Lipa went all out with a multicolored manicure. Green, red, and blue polishes served as bold base colors, each topped with a three-dimensional geometric design and rhinestones for an ultra-maximalist look.

Negative Space Nails

While posting snapshots from a recent tour stop in Toronto, Lipa showed off a striking manicure. Her negative space nails featured a nude base paired with bold black starburst designs.

Chrome Accents

@dualipa

This manicure features a bold swirl of fiery red, orange, and yellow tones blended with silver chrome accents for a molten, lava-lamp-like effect. The glossy top coat enhances the abstract design, giving each nail a striking, high-shine finish.

Tie-Dye Swirls

These nails are painted with a swirl of pastel colors for a whimsical look that’s both playful and eye-catching.

Neon Chain Link

Lipa’s black manicure is elevated with vibrant neon green chains, transforming the nails into a bold, attention-grabbing statement.

Polka Dot Nail Art

Lipa’s rounded almond nails have a pretty pinky-nude base with black French tips dotted in white. On a couple of nails, the polka dots don’t just stop at the tips — they go all the way down to the cuticles, covering the whole nail in the fun pattern.