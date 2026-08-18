Nobody vacations like Dua Lipa, and the star has the passport stamps and wardrobe to prove it. While in Italy celebrating film director Ella Jenkin’s bachelorette, Lipa continued that streak this week with an eye-catching boho-chic look, similar to her stylish past travels. The hitmaker’s latest outfit — complete with plenty of sweet lace and white hues fit for a newlywed — showed her love for French maison Chloé.

In her latest photo dump on Instagram, Lipa posed in a lacy white tank top and bloomers from Chloé, which the singer often incorporates in her vacation wardrobes. The trendy pants include delicate eyelets and drawstrings to create a barrel-legged silhouette, with ribbons below the knee giving them a cinched effect at the hem. Lipa’s top features a neckline covered in floral lace and a scalloped finish, adding a romantic touch to her outfit.

As she’s done on previous trips, Lipa completed her outfit with plenty of accessories. She slipped on a long gold station necklace, chunky bangle, wristwatch, and Bulgari rings for added shine. A dramatic touch came from a pair of pink-and-red floral earrings, while black heeled sandals gave her ensemble a simple, sleek finish.

Lipa’s outfit showed her keen eye for repeating pieces and style signatures. Beyond consistently wearing the Chemena Kamali-led label, she’s also worn the same watch and rings on multiple occasions. The red-and-blue Chanel tote (fresh from the brand’s Cruise 2027 runway) that she used as her carry-on last week easily transitioned into her go-to beach bag.

Of course, this wasn’t Lipa’s only outfit in her luggage. The star also snapped photos on a cabana donning a striped yellow, green, and blue With Jéan bikini. True to form, she stacked multiple gold bangles from Alexis Bittar. Both ensembles were ideal for soaking up the sun — and enjoying plenty of pasta and wine — during her Euro summer jaunt with Jenkin, Sarah Lysander Svendby Carter, and Rosie Viva.