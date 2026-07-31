Few have a bag collection as extensive as Dua Lipa’s — and it looks like the star just found a new favorite style to add to her rotation. In an Instagram post from her latest trip to Sweden, Lipa shared snapshots featuring Chanel’s Shopping Bag, which originally debuted on the Spring 2026 runway in green, courtesy of Creative Director Matthieu Blazy. Lipa’s maroon version of the viral East-West tote was covered in sleek crocodile embossments, hailing from the label’s Fall 2026 collection. Naturally, as any bag lover should, Lipa maximized her new tote’s place in her closet by wearing it with multiple outfits.

A longtime lover of color, Lipa first took her Chanel tote for a spin with a bright yellow sweater. Her Polo Ralph Lauren style features a preppy cable-knit texture, which she casually paired with blue jeans. Together, the pieces displayed a chic way to combine primary colors without looking like a replica of the color wheel. True to form, the singer accessorized with plenty of jewelry, including a gold Bulgari watch, layered rings, and thin hoop earrings. Her second ensemble featured a darker palette with dark jeans and an Acne Studios T-shirt, which included “Wine” lettering in the same red hue as her bag. The coordination made for an effortless, yet put-together pairing — after all, there’s no styling move quite as easy as matching your accessories to the rest of your outfit.

Though they included different color schemes, both of Lipa’s looks were perfectly aligned with the singer’s bold personal style. Her nonchalant approach to getting dressed ranges from mixed patterns to layered closet staples, which can also be seen in her extensive vacation wardrobe. The singer’s reptilian tote also marked the latest Chanel bag to enter her assortment, which includes its 25 hobo bag and Maxi Flap messenger — fitting, as she’s also a brand ambassador for the house.

Lipa’s new Chanel bag was also a practical carryall for her visit to the Sunny Hill Festival in Pristina, Kosovo this week. Founded by the singer and her father, Dukagjin Lipa, the annual music event raises funds for the Sunny Hill Foundation’s efforts to grow Kosovan art, culture, and athletic programs. After her romantic wedding and honeymoon to husband Callum Turner in June, it’s clear the star has a lot to celebrate this summer.