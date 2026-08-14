Being a brand ambassador comes with lots of perks, from sitting in the front row at runway shows to wearing designs before they’re available to the public. Dua Lipa just flexed her connection with Chanel on her latest flight, thanks to an enormous tote bag. But this wasn’t your average carry-on. The blue, red, and white piece was actually from the French maison’s Cruise 2027 collection by Matthieu Blazy, delivering beach-worthy style with its stripes, woven texture, and a big, bold interlocking C’s Chanel logo.

Stars have always loved a supersized bag when traveling — and Lipa’s tote is the latest style we’re obsessing over. Like she’s done in her endless collection of vacation looks, the singer matched her outfit to her bag with a striped quarter-zip sweater and blue jeans. Details like navy nautical stripes and distressed trim gave the ensemble extra character, alongside Lipa’s polka-dot manicure and wired headphones.

The rest of Lipa’s accessories proved that simple pieces are best for a flight wardrobe. To complete her travel outfit, she added thin gold hoop earrings and low-heeled black leather boots. Square sunglasses brought an incognito finish to the star’s look (well, as incognito as one can be while carrying a massive designer tote at JFK).

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Back in May, Chanel’s Cruise show made a splash with beach-ready pieces inspired by the seaside culture of Biarritz, France. Though stripes, fish, and coral motifs were seen throughout, the brand’s big tote bags made a particular impact, including a yellow-and-brown style that’s even bigger than Lipa’s. Following Blazy’s fairytale-inspired couture show last month, it was only a matter of time before the previously debuted Cruise pieces were sported by the celebrity set. Plus, with its vast group of ambassadors like Nicole Kidman, A$AP Rocky, and Gracie Abrams, Chanel still has plenty of stars to wear its newest designs.

Courtesy of Chanel

Of course, Lipa’s tote isn’t the only Chanel bag she’s toted this summer. The star’s latest favorites include the label’s red Fall 2026 Shopping Bag, as well as its 25 Hobo Bag and 26 Shoulder Bag. And let’s not forget the viral Maxi Flap messenger, which she’s worn constantly while visiting Electric Lady Studios. Whether it’s TSA-approved or not, we can’t wait to see which it bag Lipa carries next.