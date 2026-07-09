Sometimes, even the most extravagant dressers among us, like Dua Lipa, reach for the simplest pieces for a no-brainer outfit. The newly married star has slipped on several effortless off-duty looks filled with wardrobe basics in the days after her honeymoon to husband Callum Turner. And on Wednesday, she continued that streak with her latest ensemble, which also debuted her new initials.

While leaving Electric Lady Studios in New York City (perhaps a hint that a new album might be on the way), the star stepped out in a simple black tank top and straight-legged blue jeans. Her casual set was layered under an oversized white button-down shirt, which prominently featured a front pocket embroidered with the letters “DLT” in navy cursive stitching. The personalized detail was a sweet reveal of Lipa’s new monogram under her married name, Dua Lipa-Turner — which, we must say, sounds very chic.

Custom initials and lettering are always a standout way to personalize everyday pieces, from shirt pockets and cuffs to sweaters, scarves, and jewelry charms and pendants. Through her shirt’s elegant detailing, there will always be a piece of Turner with Lipa even when they’re apart. Plus, as two of the best-dressed stars on the red carpet, it seems fitting that even the couple’s initials are fashion-forward.

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Always a savant for accessories, Lipa paired her outfit with a gold-buckled leather belt, pavé huggie earrings, and a gold watch. On the trendier side, the star’s mix was complete with a black version of Chanel’s leather messenger bag — one of the label’s most popular new “it” bags by creative director Matthieu Blazy — as well as oversized black “bug-eye” sunglasses. A set of black leather thong sandals — a top shoe trend this summer, seen in new iterations by The Row, TKEES, Ancient Greek Sandals, Vagabond Shoemakers, and more — brought a relaxed ease to her outfit.

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Lipa isn’t the only star who’s mixing and matching essential pieces this summer. Jennifer Aniston recently paired two different tank tops with blue jeans and simple sneakers. Meanwhile, Zendaya, Myha’la, Katie Holmes, and Zoey Deutch have also dabbled in the outfit formula, complete with equally classic tote bags and slip-on shoes to match. This season, it seems there’s no move easier — or more celebrity-loved — than combining your best basics before heading out the door.