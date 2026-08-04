Everyone knows a black dress is a versatile going-out staple in anyone’s wardrobe — and naturally, Dua Lipa had her own version on-hand for her latest red carpet outing. Last night, the star stepped out with husband Callum Turner for the premiere of his new film One Night Only in New York City, and did so in style. The moment also marked the couple’s red carpet debut as husband and wife, following their fashionable wedding earlier this summer.

For the occasion, Lipa wore a custom Ferragamo dress with a deep V-shaped neckline that wrapped into a scarf-like train. Layers of fringe and sheer panels brought added drama to the Maximilian Davis-designed piece. The formal look was finished with a matching clutch and pumps, which stylist Lorenzo Posocco elevated with dazzling Bulgari jewelry — including an eye-catching Serpenti watch covered in gold and diamonds.

In a perfect complement to Lipa’s outfit, Turner was dapperly dressed in a dark blue Louis Vuitton suit. His custom ensemble included a double-breasted blazer and trousers over a light yellow shirt. A striped brown tie and black derby shoes brought a polished finish to the sharp set. Aside from their tailor-made outfits, Turner made the couple’s red carpet appearance even more special by sharing an adorable cheek kiss with Lipa. Safe to say, romance was in the air.

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Lipa’s special outing with Turner was her latest this summer, following a whirlwind several weeks. After the pair’s honeymoon, the musician frequently stopped by Electric Lady Studios in Manhattan in a lineup of effortless summer outfits — complete with plenty of it-bags from Chanel, Hermès, and Schiaparelli, affirming her street style expertise.

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Just before the One Night Only premiere, she spent the weekend in Kosovo with her family to celebrate their charitable Sunny Hill Festival. Though we’d understand if Lipa takes a break this season — or jets off to another international trip with a dreamy array of vacation outfits — something tells us she isn’t slowing down anytime soon.