By now, Dua Lipa’s status as the ultimate nail art queen has been well documented. The British singer has a penchant for larger-than-life designs, like her beloved amorphous 3D shapes that helped give rise to the puffy nail art trend at the beginning of the year. She’s also been known to play with bold metallics, chromes, every color of French tip, and neon shades — not to mention trippy designs like her unforgettable summertime tie-dye manicure. Now, as Halloween quickly approaches, Dua Lipa’s green nail art indicates that she’s ready to embrace all the spookiness the season brings.

It’s always a good day when Lipa reveals a brand-new manicure through one of her many glamour-packed photo dumps on Instagram. The star’s latest post shows her in a variety of locations: posing on a hotel bed, overlooking a lit-up New York City, and gazing out the window in the midst of a bubble bath to name but a few. In several of the photos, the singer’s black and neon green manicure is in the frame, with followers even getting a couple of close-up shots. Her almond-shaped nails are painted with a black base with a neon green chainlink design snaking diagonally across each nail. There also appear to be a few white stars painted on some of the nails, too.

It’s not clear exactly who’s responsible for Lipa’s latest manicure, but it’s a smart guess to assume it’s the work of her frequent collaborator, nail artist Michelle Humphrey. The U.K.-based manicurist has created some of the singer’s most stunning looks, like her snake-print French nails and chrome French manicure. Humphrey also works with a variety of other celebrities such as Adele (for whom she recently created a gorgeously chic and minimal black manicure), Charlie XCX, and Rita Ora.

There’s no question that Lipa’s industrial-chic look leans into the recent neon green beauty movement, while also serving as a subtle rebellion against the rich, emerald nail shades that have been trending so far this season thanks to stars like Sydney Sweeney, Selena Gomez, and Kourtney Kardashian. But who says there isn’t room for all the green nail designs this fall and even beyond?