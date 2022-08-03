Of course Kourtney Kardashian is already embracing fall beauty — did you expect anything else from the pop-punk-influenced self-declared queen of Halloween? Even Kardashian’s warm weather outfits and beauty pics err on the aesthetically moody side: black cutout dresses, deep-toned bikinis, and angular updos. It’s no surprise, then, that she’s already traded in her go-to nudes and French manicures for fall 2022’s trendiest nail polish shade. In new mirror selfies published to Instagram, the eldest Kardashian shows off both her center-parted bob and her manicure. Kourtney Kardashian’s emerald green nails are bright enough to catch the eye, but are muted and sophisticated enough to match virtually anything.

The color makes a lot of sense for Kardashian — in the very rare event she’s not wearing black or white, she’s usually in some shade of green. She’s shown off moss-green bathing suits, chartreuse dresses, kelly green knit shorts, and plenty of jewel green holiday gowns over the past year alone. Traditionally associated with renewal, rebirth, and growth, green seems like a perfect color for a just-married Kardashian exploring her newest life chapter. And while she’s exploring, she seems content to serve up plenty of fall beauty inspiration ahead of the impending cooler weather, too.

Unsurprisingly, Kardashian’s manicure color choices follow her outfits. After a year-long love affair with all things French manicure, she’s been experimenting with nudes, blacks, reds, and the occasional creamy chrome metallic. Even before marrying fellow Hot Topic aficionado Travis Barker, she’s always leaned toward more minimalist nail looks — especially when dealing with classic nail art or even her polarizing toenail art.

It’s understandable why Kardashian is eager for fall, too. Not only do the temperatures get a little less insufferable (especially considering all the latex and leather in her outfits) but autumn means Halloween costumes and exciting project announcements. Just days ago, she teased what sounds like a major one in another Instagram: “It’s giving boss lady with business venture coming soon 👀💭💬👩🏻‍🔬✨🤓🔎🥂.” Those emoji hieroglyphs could spell out anything from another podcast to a skin care line, but one thing’s for certain: no Kourtney Kardashian-helmed project will ever be anything less than headline-worthy.