Dua Lipa Reclaims Her Nail Art Throne With Her Most Unique Design Yet

A partial list of the greatest comebacks of all time: the Red Sox in ‘04, Mariah Carey’s The Emancipation of Mimi album, and now, Dua Lipa. The singer didn’t actually go anywhere, but her nail art did. After several years of tie-dye nails, ‘70s-style daisies, and pop art, it seemed like Lipa gave it all up for a never-ending series of her beloved French manicures. They’re stunning, undoubtedly, but it’s hard not to miss Lipa’s old over-the-top designs — until now, anyway. The nail art princess is back and better than ever with a new, cold-blooded design. Dua Lipa’s snake nails, painted in different colors across her nail tips, add Lipa to the list of celebrities getting in on the reptilian-inspired style. Perfectly marrying the muted earth tones of fall and winter with the pure, unadulterated fun of summertime nail art, they’re quickly becoming a go-to nail style for young Hollywood’s chicest members.

The snake nails, which are also often described as croc nails or even lizard nails, are the work of Lipa’s longtime nail artist, Michelle Humphrey. Notably, even with these snake nails, Lipa still manages to work them into her favorite French manicure style which adds some pared-down balance to the otherwise gloriously wild nails.

The color selections and pairings on this style couldn’t be more ideal, either. The deep browns, beiges, sage greens, blues, and greys all translate to an entire zoo’s worth of snakeskin on the nail tips with colors paired to complement each other as well as stand out. The eye-catching patterns help explain, too, why the style’s been so popular among the industry’s most well-groomed stars. Kylie Jenner wore a matte-and-gloss, full-length version of the style last year. And Megan Thee Stallion, who switches up her manicures like pairs of socks, recently wore her own hot pink interpretation on snake nails:

In many online tutorials, blooming gel — a type of nail polish that, when applied, forces colors painted over top of it to “bloom” and spread out — is often seen and used as a key tool in creating the bumpy, 3-D effect of the snake nails. Humphrey even uses the hashtag #bloominggel, which indicates that’s what she used here, too. For an even faster shortcut, you can also use press-on nails, appliques, and stickers for the same, slithery effect. Plus, that makes it all the easier to shed your snakeskin once finished and try something new. Below, everything you need to snake it up, right at home.

