Dua Lipa’s 3D Manicure Is Setting The Tone For 2022 Nail Art Trends

There’s no doubt that Dua Lipa emerged as a major style icon in 2021. Between her colorful makeup looks and willingness to dabble in daring hairstyles like 70s bangs and under eyeliner, the singer always seems to be one step ahead of everyone when it comes to beauty trends. If you follow her on social media, you’ll know that she’s also particularly passionate about her manicures, which she frequently shares with her audience. Her most recent 3D nails are perhaps her most out-there look yet — and seem to be setting the tone for a wave of futuristic nail trends in 2022.

Never one to stray from bold nail designs, Dua Lipa continually raises the bar when it comes to shock value. Her neon tie-dye manicure this past summer, courtesy of celebrity manicurist Kim Truong, incorporated multiple nail trends while perfectly fitting the mood of the season. When fall hit, the singer put her own spin on the French manicure craze, opting for a multicolored snake-print design created by Michelle Humphrey. And, to no one’s surprise, Dua pulled out all the stops for the holidays, arguably the glitziest and most glamorous time of the year. The star rang in the festivities with a gold 3D manicure reminiscent of a shiny tree ornament.

Her newest nail art has maintained the 3D design but with a brand new color scheme. The base is metallic silver, while the 3D globular shapes are metallic green and purple duochrome, which is most noticeable in the direct sunlight of Dua’s poolside photos. The combination of 3D design and metallic colors gives off a seriously futuristic vibe that still looks trendy and chic.

It’s not clear which manicurist is responsible for the look, but it’s very possible that it came from Truong or Humphrey, or perhaps Mei Kawajiri, a Japanese nail artist who has worked with Dua in the past and frequently experiments with bold 3D designs.

As nail art trends grow bolder and bolder, it seems likely that futuristic 3D nails will be everywhere in 2022 — especially with megastars like Dua Lipa spearheading the movement.