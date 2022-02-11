Pantone says that periwinkle is the official color of 2022, but green is giving it a run for its money. Shades of neon and kelly green, in particular, have infiltrated beauty and fashion trends in a way that’s impossible to ignore. Though it’s making serious waves already this year, green has been steadily rising in popularity for a while now, culminating to an all-time high in 2021. Last summer, Selena Gomez gave fans a lesson on how to wear green nails with her neon manicure, neon green nails, while neon green eyeliner became a breakout winter makeup trend thanks to stars like Emma Chamberlain and Lucy Hale.

As springtime nears, green beauty trends are set to ramp up in a whole new way. Of course, it’s long been a go-to shade for the season, but celebrities, artists, and other tastemakers are growing more and more inventive with ways to wear the shade. Already in 2022, beauty lovers have seen fresh takes on the trend. Dua Lipa, who’s been loving 3D nail art for months now, just debuted a metallic green manicure that perfectly suits her futuristic style. Earlier this week, Solange Knowles made a rare appearance on Instagram to show off her bright green eyeshadow look that’s somehow incredibly bold yet oh-so-subtle.

Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles also got in on the green trend recently. The athlete wore a green graphic eyeliner look for her feature in Porter Magazine, which also featured Biles wearing a variety of colorful outfits. The makeup artist responsible for the liner look, Jessica Smalls, shared a BTS video of her working on a variation that didn’t make the final cut. “Sometimes good images get cut,” Smalls said in the caption. “Thank God for BTS.”

In the clip, Smalls is painting a thick line of green eyeliner along the crease of Biles’ eyelids, which is a bit different than the geometric winged liner that ended up in the magazine.

It’s clearer than ever that green is going to have a long run when it comes to beauty trends. Luckily, there are endless ways to wear the fresh, bold color — and celebrities will surely show us many more throughout 2022.