Even though it's the most wonderful time of the year, circumstances are undoubtedly different. Blowout dinners with family members both immediate and distant are heavily (and understandably) discouraged, and it may leave you thinking, "Why should I get done up for a much smaller gathering?" According to David Velasquez, makeup artist to Doja Cat and Saweetie, throwing on your best holiday eyeshadow looks is actually the perfect way to amp up the holiday cheer. "I’ve come to the conclusion that when you look good and feel beautiful, your day just goes better," he tells TZR. "Applying makeup is absolutely part of a self-care routine, and you deserve to feel amazing no matter the circumstance. The way I grew up: you get up and get ready even if you're just going to cook breakfast. Throw on a glittery eyeshadow darling."

And Scott Barnes, makeup extraordinaire, agrees. J. Lo's go-to makeup artist believes that a festive eye is so crucial that he just dropped an entire holiday beauty vault with 50 different shades of eyeshadows for endless ways for you to create the perfect holiday look. "The holidays are a great time to give it your all and create a look you can’t wear everyday," he tells us. "Try sparkle, a bold color, a new liner shape, experiment, play, have fun. You can always wash it off."

Holiday Eyeshadow Look: Disco Glam

"This year I am loving pulling references from the past," Barnes says. "Think a '70s disco interpretation of the cut crease, and '90s supermodel glam."

Holiday Eyeshadow Look: Lifted Lashes

"Pairing a bold eye with bold lashes always does it for me," Velasquez says. "My advice is to pop on your most extra lashes — or whatever makes you feel confident. Do it for yourself."

Holiday Eyeshadow Look: 360 Jewel Tones

"I’ve been really loving the chunky glitter lids and liners look paired with burgundy-hued lips," Velasquez says. "It’s the end of the year, why not have fun with your glam?"

Holiday Eyeshadow Look: Smoked Flecks

"I love to blend classic neutrals and beautiful shades of greys, bone, ivory shimmers, and pops of deep vibrant color," Barnes says. "I was just able to create some incredibly fierce, out-of-this-world looks with an updated version of the cat eye and smokey eye. It was bolder with more metallic. The molten metal truly picks up on the flecks of unique color in everyone’s eyes."

Holiday Eyeshadow Look: Lid Contours

"I love a brown contour on the crease," Velasquez says. "It creates definition and draws attention to the eyes using colors and products you’re already familiar with. This simple technique will still give you what you need to serve a look without having to go crazy with colors. You could also match that with a red lip and a bold lash to complete the full look."

Holiday Eyeshadow Look: Pretty In Pink Sparkles

"Pinks and nudes in finishes of mattes and metallics will be huge this season," Barnes says. "These can all be used together or separately to create any look for bold, eye-catching drama. A touch of sparkle on the lid creates an elevated day to night look for your next holiday party."

Holiday Eyeshadow Look: Unexpected Eyeliners

Barnes insists that an ultra-vibrant eyeliner is the way to go. All you need is a bright gel liner, a steady hand, and some adornments such as crystals or glitter if you're feeling extra festive.

Holiday Eyeshadow Look: Neutral Colorwashes

"I think if you’re intimidated then go for something more natural and subtle," Barnes says. "Try my technique called a colorwash where you take a color from the lid all the way to the brow bone. It's gorgeous and fool-proof. Practice makes perfect, so don’t be afraid to try different looks until you find your signature."