(Makeup)
No more eyeliner struggles.
Cat-eye eyeliner will always be timeless, but it’s tough to master. If you don't have the steady hand required to achieve a clean wing, a bold, smudgy, grunge-inspired eye makeup look is an easy (but equally glamorous) alternative. Ahead, 10 ways to wear the edgy '90s makeup trend.
For those who really want to lean into the grunge eye makeup trend, line the upper and lower lash lines with kohl liner, then smudge it out. Go over the liner with matte black eyeshadow to get that bold inky look.