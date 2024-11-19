Adele’s nearly-wrapped Las Vegas residency has been marked by some epic beauty moments. From her nail art to her ‘60s-inspired hairstyles, she’s created her own signature style that blends elements of the past and present — the same way her music does. This brand of sultry glamour is what makes her such a coveted beauty muse, with many looking to emulate her exact hair and makeup looks. As of last weekend, she’s added another major one to the list — and just in time for the season of sparkle. The metallic eye makeup Adele wore during her 49th weekend headlining Colosseum at Caesars Palace is exactly the kind of festive look you’ll want to wear at all of your holiday parties.

When it comes to makeup, Adele has a few trademarks. You’re unlikely to spot her without a crisp black cat eye, some version of a nude lip, bronze-y contour, and an expertly groomed set of brows. As for her eyeshadow, she’s not as married to one particular look. Sometimes it’s softly smudged neutrals, other times more smoky. But her latest performance look was one of her most dazzling yet — literally.

Makeup artist Anthony Hnguyen, who has been executing Adele’s her glam throughout the residency, dubbed last weekend’s look “cool toned shimmery eyes” when he posted a few shots from the shows. The silvery-blue metallic shadow was the perfect compliment to her sparking Jenny Packham gowns.

With its icy finish, Adele’s eye makeup is a no-brainer for those seeking a wintery look they can wear for all the upcoming holiday festivities. It feels totally seasonal without being over-the-top. To achieve a similar effect, opt for a shadow with a smooth, metallic finish — as opposed to more chunky glitter — and make sure the shade has a cool base. Hnguyen also buffed in some brown shadow to define the Grammy-winner’s natural crease and finished it off with her ever-present liquid liner, applied in a thick, smooth line angled up towards the end of her brow. Add a pair of false lashes to achieve Adele’s lush look and don’t forget to fill in and clean up your brow shape to flawlessly frame your eyes.

While the 30 singer’s shimmery eye is made for the stage, you don’t have to be in the spotlight to make it work this season. Pair it with pinky-nude lips and just-flushed cheeks and you’re set for an holiday plans from family festivities to the most glamorous parties.