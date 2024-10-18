There is nothing like a visit to your hometown to make you want to get in touch with your roots. And in Dua Lipa’s case, this is true in the most literal sense. After a year-long stint of sporting cherry cola-hued hair, the “Houdini” singer has gone back to black — and it’s no coincidence that the artist reverted to her darker side just in time for her Oct. 17th show at The Royal Albert Hall in London.

In an Instagram post the following day, Lipa was still feeling emotional about the concert, during which she performed her latest album Radical Optimism with a full orchestra and special guest Elton John. “Last night I performed in my hometown, London at The Royal Albert Hall. Standing in the middle of that room, standing on the shoulders of giants who have performed there before me, the energy of last night will forever be engrained in my heart,” she shared in the caption, which accompanied a series of shots featuring the British singer in her striking new hair color.

Such a momentous occasion called for a serious beauty change-up. Lipa first debuted her red hair last last year, and the look coincided with her new musical era. That said, going “back to her roots” (in her own words), feels like it could be closing the chapter and getting her ready for what’s next in her journey.

Lipa, whose actual natural shade is a medium brunette, has played with a few different hues in the past, including pink and platinum. For her foray back into black hair, she looked no further than her trusted colorist Matt Rez, who also gave the “New Rules” singer her former vivid red color. For the London show, Peter Lux styled her newly darkened hair into Old Hollywood-inspired, side-parted waves, which added to Lipa’s overall look of over-the-top glamour.

Could all this mean Lipa’s next album will have less club hits and more jazzy ones, a la Adele or Lady Gaga? Only time will tell. But as anyone who has given themselves a major hair makeover knows all too well, the new hue is a sure sign change is coming.