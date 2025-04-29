Dua Lipa Just Freed The Nip In Schiaparelli

From now until May 11, Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism tour is on hiatus — her last show was in early April at New Zealand’s Spark Arena. Instead of taking some much-deserved time off, the singer is filling the gap with glamorous red carpet walks. Most recently, on April 28, she returned to New York for the 50th Chaplin Award Gala. Before presenting the evening’s honoree, Spanish film director, Pedro Almodóvar with his award, Lipa posed for photographers in head-to-toe Schiaparelli. The Grammy winner got her hands on a sheer, shoulder-padded dress from creative director Daniel Roseberry’s Fall/Winter 2025 show, which freed the nip and her underwear.

Marking her first A-list affair since January, Lipa went all out on the fashion front to celebrate her “wonderful, magical, dear friend” (as she called Almodóvar on Instagram). The fashion muse embraced her sultry side in a transparent long-sleeve dress, which debuted during Paris Fashion Week in early March. As seen on the Fall 2025 catwalk, Lipa’s body-hugging look was created using the knitted “snake scale” effect, as the brand coined it. Roseberry’s transparent technique ensured the maxi dress was partially sheer from top to bottom. Instead of layering a slip underneath, the “Houdini” singer went bra-less and bared her nipples, plus a complementary brown thong. From there, the drama continued with runway-ready shoulder pads.

The center of Lipa’s dress featured cascading cutouts, which looked sleek alongside her elongated chandelier-style bib necklace. Fashion enthusiasts will recognize the abstract eye, nose, and keyhole motifs as Schiaparelli’s signature house codes. Then, the Barbie actor accessorized further with the matching keyhole drop earrings, also in hammered gold brass. Instead of the model’s strappy sandals, Lipa chose another Fall 2025 shoe: pointy Mary Jane-esque slingbacks in patent black leather. During her step-and-repeat, she didn’t carry a purse, but later in the evening, she was spotted with the atelier’s Keyhole Bijou Chain Clutch in tow.

Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

Now that Lipa’s officially in New York, there’s a chance she’ll attend the Met Gala next Monday. Her tour schedule does allow for a quick pitstop at the Met. So, stay tuned to TZR to see her potential take on the “Tailored For You” dress code.