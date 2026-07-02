If there’s anyone we’re taking fashion cues from this summer, it’s certainly Jennifer Aniston. The actress, producer, and LolaVie founder’s latest look is actually a simple casual outfit that you can easily recreate this season with versatile pieces from your own closet. Plus, did we mention it’s already trending among some of the best-dressed celebrities out there right now?

In her latest photo dump on Instagram, Aniston shared an outdoor snapshot in matching outfits with producer Molly McNearney: a white tank top with light blue wide-leg denim jeans. The Friends star’s casual look was grounded with a one-and-done shoe choice: monochrome white sneakers, a staple shoe that can easily be dressed up or down — and that, like the rest of her outfit, you likely already have in your wardrobe. Matching her signature minimalist style, Aniston simply completed her outfit with two thin gold bracelets and a small pendant necklace.

This wasn’t her only summertime outing in this foolproof outfit formula, however. While taking an outdoor stroll with longtime friend and The Break-Up co-star Jason Bateman, Aniston paired what appeared to be the same jeans with a black tank top and dark sneakers. A lover of neutrals to her core, the actress finished this look with a soft beige hat and a tan leather Bottega Veneta Cassette crossbody bag.

Jennifer Aniston and Molly McNearney. @jenniferaniston

On both occasions, Aniston showed how effortlessly staple wardrobe pieces can go together, creating a clean ensemble that’s put-together without looking overly fussy. And she isn’t the only star who’s taken this particular outfit formula for a spin this season. In recent weeks, celebs like Zendaya, Dua Lipa, and Zoey Deutch have all stepped out in some iteration of a neutral tank top and blue jeans, styled with their shoe and bag of choice. It’s the rare instance of a trending outfit that’s actually timeless and easy to wear — especially for everyday.

Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman. @jenniferaniston

Aniston’s style streak didn’t end there. Her photo dump included snapshots with her boyfriend Jim Curtis, as well as evenings at home, going out, and taking in pretty summer sunsets — complete with appearances by pals like Naomi Watts, her Morning Show co-star Billy Crudup, and Sean Hayes. Even when delivering a standout fashion moment, no matter how effortless, it seems there’s always time to take a break and enjoy the summer with your closest friends.

Though we’re sure you already have Aniston’s casual wardrobe essentials in your closet, it never hurts to update your rotation — or add a piece that might be missing. Below, take a closer look at separates you can easily mix and match for the same classic look.