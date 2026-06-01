Congratulations are in order! Over the weekend, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner tied the knot at an intimate ceremony held at London’s Old Marylebone Town Hall, sending the internet into a frenzy. Much to the delight of fans, photos of the newlyweds exiting the venue — with family and friends tossing confetti into the air — began circulating on Sunday afternoon. Ever the style icon, Lipa (or should we say Mrs. Turner?) exuded sophistication in a custom Schiaparelli Couture skirt suit, which appeared to nod to Bianca Jagger’s iconic 1971 wedding look.

Designed by Schiaparelli Creative Director Daniel Roseberry, Lipa’s bridal ensemble consisted of a tailored, hourglass-shaped blazer adorned with the house’s signature gold bijoux buttons, paired with a fitted midi skirt featuring an asymmetric hem. A diamond-encrusted Bvlgari Serpenti necklace added just the right amount of sparkle, while Christian Louboutin’s Miss Z pumps kept the look polished. The pièce de résistance? A statement-making wide-brimmed hat, courtesy of Stephen Jones.

Indeed, Lipa and Roseberry appear to have taken cues from Bianca Jagger’s iconic wedding look, right down to the sculptural hat. However, Jagger, who married Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, turned to Yves Saint Laurent for the occasion. She famously wore the designer’s Le Smoking jacket with nothing underneath alongside a coordinating column skirt — a bold and unconventional bridal choice at the time.

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Turner, for his part, looked especially sharp in a navy double-breasted suit, pairing the jacket and coordinating trousers with a button-up shirt and tie in a slightly richer shade. The couple was first spotted together in early 2024 at LA hotspot Tower Bar following the Golden Globes, before making their relationship Instagram official four months later. After months of speculation, Lipa confirmed their engagement in an interview with British Vogue last June. “Yeah, we’re engaged,” she shared. “It’s very exciting. I’m obsessed with it. It’s so me. It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well.” If her wedding-day look was any indication, the singer’s bridal fashion moment was well worth the wait.