When you’re a global pop star, one wedding look simply won't suffice. Case in point: Dua Lipa. The British musician celebrated her nuptials to actor Callum Turner over the weekend in Sicily, following an intimate legal ceremony at London’s Old Marylebone Town Hall, where she said “I do” in a custom Schiaparelli Couture skirt suit. Naturally, Lipa’s Italian wedding wardrobe was imbued with luxury.

Styled by Lorenzo Posocco, the “Training Season” singer’s bridal looks mirrored her bold, high-glamour fashion sensibility. On Thursday night, for the welcome party in Palermo, Lipa debuted her first fashion moment of the weekend: a custom Bottega Veneta leather Intrecciato dress adorned with feathers, paired with the fashion house’s matching feather-trimmed Andiamo clutch. A Bvlgari global brand ambassador, Lipa accessorized with pieces from the jeweler, including a Serpenti necklace, Serpenti watch, and Tubogas Manchette bracelet.

Her husband, meanwhile, opted for a tan suit, black dress shoes, and coordinating sunglasses. Friends and family gathered to celebrate the newlyweds alongside a host of celebrity guests. Among them were Charli XCX and her husband, George Daniel; Grace Gummer and her husband, music producer Mark Ronson; Joe Alwyn; and Troye Sivan. In terms of fashion moments, the “Apple” singer arrived in a sleeveless black dress, while the Love Story actor wore a black lace gown.

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Lipa’s second look of the weekend was decidedly more bohemian. On Sunday, following a party the evening prior, the artist donned a white lace Chloé dress for a wedding brunch. Equal parts romantic and beachy, the sheer gown — layered over a white ruffled bikini from the fashion house — featured dramatic, cascading ruffled sleeves. Lipa completed the look with Chloé’s swan-shaped bag and two of the brand’s long pendant necklaces. Clearly, no styling stone was left unturned during the wedding weekend.