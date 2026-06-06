Summer is officially here, which means it’s finally time to be outside soaking up every bit of the hot, radiant sunshine while wearing light, breathable looks that appear effortlessly styled. You’ll likely find fashion girls wearing a simple tank top paired with a flowy skirt or a flouncy babydoll dress that moves with every step. A pair of kitten heels adds a more polished touch, while classic flip-flops offer a more laid-back approach. But, of course, no summer outfit is truly complete without this season’s most essential accessory: sunglasses — specifically, oversized, 2010s-esque bug-eyed frames.

These larger, wider frames have evolved plenty from their 1960s roots in mod fashion into a contemporary staple embraced by present-day designers and trendsetters alike. Blurring the line between vintage inspiration and modern style, the bug-eyed appearance continues to prove its reigning power.

Throughout the Spring and Fall 2026 shows, wider frames were spotted on several runways, including Balenciaga, Celine, and Valentino. They’ve also been enjoying a moment in the pop culture spotlight thanks to Maddy on Season 3 of Euphoria and, of course, Naomi Watts as Jackie Kennedy on Love Story.

If you’re not quite sure where to get started on your own bug-eyed journey, we’ve rounded up 13 chic pairs in a variety of silhouettes and price points, making it easy to find the version of this trending style that suits you best. Shop them all below.

Ray Ban Jackie Ohh II $191 See On Ray Ban These Jackie Kennedy-inspired bug-eye frames capture the oversized elegance that defined 1960s fashion.

Le Specs Dream Boat Black Khaki Mono Polarized $90 See On Le Specs If you’re searching for an everyday pair of sunglasses, these Le Specs frames are an easy recommendation. Priced under $100, they deliver impressive quality and durability, along with the brand’s signature eye for unique silhouettes. This style strikes a balance between mod and bug-eyed influences without feeling overwhelming, making it a standout option for daily wear.

Morgenthal Frederics Monarch $595 See On Morgenthal Frederics Inspired by the delicate beauty of a butterfly, this Monarch silhouette strikes the perfect balance of whimsy.

Amevista Celine Round Havana Sunglasses $401 See On Amevista In true mod fashion, these glasses extend just above the eyebrows and encircle the eyes like flower petals, making them the undeniable focal point of any outfit.

Free People Juni Oversized Round Sunglasses $30 See On Free People If you’re curious about the bug-eye eyewear trend, this pair from Free People offers an easy entry point. Priced under $50, they’re affordable, stylish, and an excellent alternative to help you decide whether the look deserves a permanent spot in your wardrobe.

Epokhe Jacuzzi x Jaleesa Vincent $251 See On Epokhe Every wardrobe needs a chic pair of black sunnies, and this sleek oval silhouette checks all the boxes.

Jimmy Fairly The Luz $148 See On Jimmy Fairly This Parisian brand knows what it’s doing when it comes to eyewear, and they’ve absolutely nailed the bug-eye trend. These frames are large, sporty, and sleek with a close-to-the-face fit that feels modern and effortless. Considering the quality, the price point feels more than justified — and with how often you’ll reach for them, the cost per wear makes them well worth the investment.

Collina Strada Pink Cocoon Sunglasses $250 See On Collina Strada Collina Strada is known for its offbeat approach to accessories, which makes them all the more exciting. I love these pink cocoon-style frames. They have a sporty edge that makes them surprisingly versatile and easy to wear with anything.

Sunglass Hut Prada PR B21S $667 $446 See On Sunglass Hut A similar, more overstated take on these sunnies was spotted on Prada’s SS25 runway. With their sharp diamond-shaped frames and exaggerated proportions, they strike the perfect balance between playful and bold.

Otra Eyewear Esmé Olive to Gold/Olive $65 See On Otra Eyewear These read like strands of sweet taffy, twisted into swirls of layered color. Unlike a traditional tortoiseshell pattern, the effect feels deliberate — an ombré that’s been carefully composed. Plus, it’s under $100.

Longchamp Khaki - Acetate $180 See On Longchamp For those looking to dip their toes into the bug-eyed world, this sleek pair from Longchamp is a less intimidating option. The subtle polygonal shape gives the a distinctive feel without being overly bold, while the radiant green hue adds the perfect pop of color to any look.

Diesel Cat-Eye Style Sunglasses $248 See On Diesel The perfect bug-eyed eyewear doesn’t exi… just kidding. This is a spectacular, funky, and colorful pair that feels like Spider-Man — but make it fashion.