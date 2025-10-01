The day has come – Jonathan Anderson presented his freshman collection for Dior womenswear during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday afternoon, prompting a major celebrity turnout. For the Spring/Summer 2026 show, the Northern Irish designer tipped a (tricorne!) hat to the storied legacy of the house while putting his inimitable forward-thinking, reference-heavy, and silhouette-driven stamp on things.

Newly-minted campaign face Mikey Madison and Greta Lee were notably in attendance, with the recent Oscar-winner acting as a poster child for the new Anderson look: a soft pastel polo shirt teamed with a gauzy bubble skirt. Meanwhile, Lee showed off a floral-printed ultra mini skirt and accompanying high-collar blouse, as a replica walked past on a runway model.

The White Lotus’ Michelle Monaghan was also in situ as a clotheshorse for an emerging Anderson signature, stepping out in a cotton candy pink cable knit — similar to the styles seen at the menswear show in June — accentuated with a cravat bow tie. Wednesday star Jenna Ortega conveyed the meeting of past and present, with her sleeveless matador-style vest — a jacket emblematic of traditional Dior design codes — teamed with a frayed hem denim mini skirt.

Plenty of Anderson’s muses have teased early snippets of his designs at recent film festivals and premieres. An origami-fold satin dress just like the icy blue number Anya Taylor-Joy debuted in Toronto graced the runway, as the actor looked on with pride. Arriving at les Tuileries today, Taylor-Joy was first spotted in a houndstooth collared cape with a curved hem and matching mini before slipping into a cropped white shirt and prim black skirt to exit the show venue.

Plenty of the award-winning designer’s go-to talent from his tenure at Loewe, as well as fans of his namesake brand, joined to cheer him on, including a fringed neck scarf and satin bow-tie wearing Taylor Russell. Similarly, Dior’s longtime ambassadors including Charlize Theron and Jennifer Lawrence were among those who joined the audience in a standing ovation when Anderson took his finale bow.

Scroll to see the front row style.

Anya Taylor-Joy

(+) (+) (+) INFO 1/3

Jennifer Lawrence

(+) (+) INFO 1/2

Mikey Madison, Jisoo

Getty Images

Charlize Theron

(+) (+) INFO 1/2

Jenna Ortega

(+) (+) INFO 1/2

Rosalía

Getty Images

Jisoo

Getty Images

Monica Barbaro, Jimin

Getty Images

Taylor Russell

Getty Images

Michelle Monaghan

Getty Images

Alessandro Michele

Getty Images

Willow Smith

(+) (+) INFO 1/2

Law Roach