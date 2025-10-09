Alexa Chung has a hot tip: HOFF sneakers need to be on your radar. The prevailing millennial fashion plate has been announced as the first-ever global ambassador of the sleek and stylish Spanish brand, coinciding with a new chapter with industry veteran David Tourniaire-Beauciel instated as creative director.

In the campaign, Chung shines a light on the HOFF Seven collection — Tourniaire-Beauciel’s debut design proposition for the brand. A native of France, the renowned footwear designer is behind some of the most era-defining sneakers in recent fashion history.

During his tenure at Balenciaga, Tourniaire-Beauciel created the chunky Triple S that brought bulbous soles to the forefront. He was also responsible for pioneering the modern sock-sneaker hybrid that continues to proliferate at both athletic and luxury brands alike. As for other impressive resume highlights? Think: stints under Jean-Paul Gaultier in the 1990s, Phoebe Philo at Chloé and Riccardo Tisci at Givenchy throughout the 2000s, as well as positions at Stella McCartney, Ferragamo, and Robert Clergerie.

Now bringing his aptitude for fashion-led, functional footwear to HOFF, Tourniaire-Beauciel’s Seven collection sees both slick high-tops and low-tops in an array of multi-tone colorways — shown off with effortless aplomb by Chung in the imagery.

HOFF

The casting makes total sense — after all, as a trend-setter adored around the world for her cool, casual personal style, she was among the first to popularize wearing sneakers (or to use her British parlance, trainers) with everything from skinny jeans and printed dresses to midi skirts and denim shorts in the 2010s.

In the campaign, the now 41-year-old multi-hyphenate shows how she’s wearing sneakers these days, in line with her refined and elegant taste.

HOFF

HOFF, founded by Fran Marchena in 2017, has over 30 stores in Spain and has so far opened flagships in London, Lisbon, Paris, and Antwerp, among others. The signature silhouettes like the Bridge, City, and Park sneakers for women and men are available through over 500 international retail partners — which includes Free People in the U.S. — and their own e-commerce channels.

Known for their attainable price point, versatile and wearable design, and elevated fabrications like suede and satin, it’s no surprise that the IYK, YK eight-year-old brand is increasingly gaining traction.

Marchena recently told Fashion Network that since bringing on Tourniaire-Beauciel, he now has his sights firmly fixed on expansion into America. “Right now, the company is generating around €70 million in revenue, and we expect to close our fiscal year in April at around €80 million. Around 90% of our business is currently in Europe. We’ve just started in the U.S. with a local partner to open key strategic accounts, which we expect will bring results soon.”

The Seven launches online today.