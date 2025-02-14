When it comes to beauty, Anya Taylor-Joy has a few signature staples she just cannot seem to stay away from. This is not to say she’s unwilling to take a risk (see, for example, her recent baby braid or jet black bob), but for the most part, you’re likely to see her step onto a red carpet with a sleek bun or long side-parted waves with classically red lip. And the same can be said for her manicure. The star of The Queen’s Gambit is a big fan of ivory-nude nails, but for the Feb. 12 premiere of her new film The Gorge, she put a romantic twist on the forever favorite. With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Taylor-Joy decked out her mani with a few dainty red hearts as a subtle but sweet way to spread a little love.

The actor and Dior ambassador has been on a stylish spree while promoting her latest action flick, with flawless head-to-toe looks — from fluffy faux fur Alexander NcQueen coats to mod Celine skirt suits — at every single stop along the way. But for the movie’s LA premiere, she had to pull out all the stops. Wearing a winter white Dior mini dress with a pleated cape and a Tiffany & Co. necklace that dangled down her back, Taylor-Joy looked positively angelic. And her accompanying beauty look only added to the overall effect.

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images

With her hair pulled back in a braid-wrapped bun plus soft makeup (think petal-colored lips and shimmery gold-rimmed eyes), Taylor-Joy was already serving romantic glam, but her Valentine’s Day nails put the finishing touch on the complete look. To create it, nail artist Kim Truong used a series of Mia Secret products, starting with almond-shaped extensions. The actor has been a supporter of extra-long nails in the past, but for this occasion she stuck to a more subtle, medium length.

After creating her desired length and shape, Trong applied Peach Blossom BioBuilder Gel for a long-lasting mani, then layered on Gelux Gel Nail Polish in “Ballerina” (a sheer ivory hue), then added Glass Finish Gel for mega shine. As for the pièce de résistance, the manicurist painted on an itty-bitty heart on Taylor-Joy’s middle finger nail only using Gel Paint in “Merlot”.

The Menu star’s Valentine’s Day nails are a reminder that motifs don’t always have to be over-the-top. Her nail look is simple yet chic and while perfect for the love-filled holiday, is still versatile enough to wear long after the 14th. That said, if you’re looking for a low-key way to celebrate the occasion, this mani is a can’t-miss.