There are a few milestones in Hollywood that most actors only dream of. There’s becoming eligible for SAG Aftra, starring in a hit or critically acclaimed project, and being recognized for your work at prestigious award ceremonies like The Golden Globes and The Oscars. Michelle Yeoh has checked all of these boxes, yet only three years after becoming the first Asian woman to win Best Actor at the Academy Awards, Yeoh added one more major accolade to her resume yesterday: she unveiled her star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

On Feb. 18, Yeoh landed on Hollywood Boulevard wearing a beautiful bright yellow dress by Dior — a bright and airy choice for the daytime affair. Jonathan Anderson, who took over as Creative Director back in June, debuted his first womenswear Pre Fall look book only two months prior. But Yeoh, who has worn Dior on numerous important occasions before (most notably for her 2023 Oscars win), was able to call in the silk boatneck look for her historic day. The asymmetric midi dress featured signature Anderson design codes, like green leaves and classic draping.

Similar to how it was styled in the look book shoot, Yeoh chose to wear statement drop earrings, but she wore pearls instead of gold. She went in a different direction with her footwear choice, adding a touch of formality instead of the more pared-back Dior styling. The Crazy Rich Asians actor opted for silver crystal embellished Roger Vivier kitten heels to help her amp up the elegance.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Yeoh also sported a very pricey six-figure diamond Richard Mille watch to mark the momentous occasion. She has been a brand ambassador for the Swiss brand for over a decade.

JEAN BAPTISTE LACROIX/Getty Images

Yeoh was joined by family, famous friends, and former co-stars like Awkwafina, Sandra Oh, and John M. Chu, on the legendary sidewalk. The Wicked star was filled with joy and emotion as her name became forever ingrained in Hollywood.