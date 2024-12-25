During the holiday season, most festive fêtes adhere to one of two distinct dress codes. First, there’s glitzy glamour — when sequins on sequins, bold shades of red and green, and elevated outerwear flood the room. On the other hand, there’s a more laidback approach to holiday style, which prioritizes comfort over opulence. Think: seasonal sweaters, knit midis, and matching pajamas with your family. If you go the latter route, don’t worry, it’s possible to be snug and stylish at the same time. Need proof? Take cues from stars like Sabrina Carpenter, Angelina Jolie, and Mariah Carey (to name a few) — all of whom have embraced hibernation-core this season.

Even before Thanksgiving Day, the celebrity set got into the cozy spirit, starting with Elle Fanning. On Nov. 14, with the beginning of her A Complete Unknown press tour just days away, Fanning took advantage of her remaining off-time in a floral pajama set from P.J. Salvage. That same week, Salma Hayek was snapped by the paparazzi at the Athens Airport. The fashion muse pulled off a travel-friendly groutfit, complete with a 2000s-esque newsboy cap.

Fast forward to December, when A-listers took their attire to an even cozier level. On Dec. 15, Jolie tapped into the cushy craze in Paris. The Oscar winner broke up her red carpet streak with a chunky wrap sweater and black velvet trousers. Around the same time, the Queen of Christmas herself, Carey was spotted in NYC. Minutes before her performance at the Barclays Center, the Grammy winner bundled up in a heather gray sweatsuit underneath a timeless fur coat in black. In true Carey form, she zhuzhed up her final ‘fit with sky-high platform boots. Another star to approve the fur fad was Kylie Jenner. In fact, in mid-December, she collaborated with Entire Studios on a new Khy line of faux fur pullovers. As soon as Jenner modeled it, the cream version sold out immediately (surprise, surprise).

But wait — there’s more. If you’re going the cozy route this holiday season, keep scrolling for all the outfit inspo you could need.

Gigi Hadid

For her first winter campaign of the season (she confirmed there will be more), Hadid posed for photographer Matteo Montanari in head-to-toe Guest In Residence — her luxury knitwear label. The supermodel looked equally ski-ready and chic in a patterned cardigan and a matching cashmere beanie.

Elle Fanning

Before the A Complete Unknown press tour kicked into high gear, Fanning shared a mirror selfie on Nov. 14. She romanticized her skincare routine with a floral print pajama set from P.J. Salvage.

Salma Hayek

karabatsispavlos / BACKGRID

Take it from Hayek: You can’t go wrong with a groutfit at the airport. A few days before Thanksgiving, Hayek was photographed in a dark gray sweater and matching wide-leg joggers. She continued the one-color theme with a slouchy newsboy cap.

Sabrina Carpenter

ICYMI, Carpenter released a holiday special in December. In a promo pic for the A Nonsense Christmas, the 25-year-old decked the halls in a retro-inspired Christmas sweater and a micro-mini plaid skirt.

Kylie Jenner

On Dec. 10, the Khy founder celebrated the upcoming launch of her Entire Studios collab. Dressed in the collection’s faux fur pullover, Jenner styled low-waisted black trousers, chunky boots, and a Miu Miu carry-all. She upped the laidback ante with oversized fashion glasses.

Anne Hathaway

Santi Ramales / BACKGRID

While taking her son to school, Hathaway kept a low-profile in numerous neutral numbers. The Oscar winner started her layered look with a white turtleneck underneath a tweed cardigan. Then, she tucked the two tops into ivory wide-leg jeans. For extra warmth, she buttoned up her double-breasted coat all the way. An oversized gray beanie completed her OOTD.

Angelina Jolie

Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID

Outside her five-star hotel in Paris on Dec. 15, Jolie braved the chill in a cable-knit wrap sweater. The tan topper looked timeless alongside black velvet trousers and a brown shoulder tote.

Rihanna

BKNY/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Following in the footsteps of Selena Gomez and Chrissy Teigen, Rihanna endorsed the pajamas-as-outerwear trend in a striped button-down set. She accessorized with a multi-color silk scarf, a baseball cap, and the pony hair Avanti sneakers from her longstanding Puma partnership.

Mariah Carey

Santi Ramales / BACKGRID

While en route to her Barclays Center performance on Dec. 17, Carey was all smiles in a zip-up gray sweatsuit. She added a black fur coat and platform boots for extra drama.

Riley Keough

The Daily Stardust/ LA Gossip TV / BACKGRID

On Dec. 19, the Daisy Jones & The Six star enjoyed a winter getaway in Aspen, Colorado — a.k.a. the it-girl capital of the winter season. The new author chose a tan sherpa coat, mid-wash jeans, and a red plaid scarf from Burberry.